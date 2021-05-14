Centennial's Yackovich wins SWYL singles tennis title, Liberty duo captures doubles crown

Down 5-2 in the second set, Centennial's Brett Yackovich's wait to win a Southwest Yosemite League boys tennis singles title seemed like it was going to be prolonged even further.
But after two years of waiting to get to this moment, Yackovich had no interest in delaying the festivities any longer.
“I was just not going to let it happen," he said. "I waited and worked too hard for this and I was not going to let it happen. I just put my foot down.”
Yackovich rallied to win five consecutive games in the second set to complete a 6-1, 7-5 win over Sage Nguyen of Liberty in the tournament finals at the Bakersfield Racket Club Friday afternoon.
Yackovich opened the match with a big surge, winning six straight games after dropping the first in the opening set.
His second rally was a bit more dramatic.
After some inconsistencies put him behind in the second set, Yackovich rebounded with precision on both his serve and returns, breaking Nguyen's serve three times in the process. The highlight of the run was a gorgeous, cross-court winner that caught the back line to tie the second set at five.
With all the momentum on his side, he put away the match by winning the next two games.
Yackovich previously reached the SWYL finals two years ago, losing 6-3, 6-3 to Nathan Kwon of Stockdale. And after losing last season to a pandemic, he took full advantage of his shot at redemption Friday.
"It feels like an eternity ago," he said of the 2019 final. "And to be here at this moment right now, it just feels awesome. It’s what I’ve been waiting for for a long, long time.”
Another 5-1 comeback highlighted the final round of the doubles tournament, this time with Liberty turning the tables on Centennial.
The Patriots duo of Heman Wahi and Bradley Campoy won six straight games to end the first set, then broke Golden Hawks serves twice late in the second to capture the doubles title 7-5, 6-4 over Derek Klopstein and Max Geissel.
"We just really had to calm down," Wahi said. "We were just so mad with how we were playing and we were just getting in our heads. So once we just loosened up ... we were able to get the ball back in play and let them make the mistakes instead of us."
With the second set tied at four, the Patriot pair broke a Centennial serve to get to match point, then closed it out behind the serve of Wahi.
"We just kept our momentum rolling from the end of the first set into the second to finish it out," Campoy said.