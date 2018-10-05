Centennial quarterback Kyle Connelly had a monster game through the air, completing 21 of 41 passes for 355 yards and four touchdowns.
All four touchdowns went to DJ Adams including a 96-yard score in the second quarter.
But it would be a one yard touchdown run by Connelly with eight seconds remaining in the game that would give the Golden Hawks their first lead and the victory.
Centennial improved to 5-2 on the season and 1-1 in Southwest Yosemite League play. Stockdale is 3-4 overall and 0-2 in league.
