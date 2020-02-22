The 34th Annual Terrio Spring Classic baseball tournament wrapped a day earlier than initially planned.
Fearing a potential rainstorm might disrupt championship games on Saturday, the final round was moved to Friday, with Centennial and Liberty squaring off for the American Division crown while Taft and Delano met for the National Division title.
Here's how each game played out.
American Division
Spencer Jenkins did it all for Centennial, driving in three runs and striking out six in just over three innings on work on the mound as the Golden Hawks defeated Liberty 8-4 in a game played at Bakersfield College.
Jenkins, who went 2-for-3 at the plate Friday, helped his team get off to a blistering start with a two-run double in what ended up being a six-run second inning.
After the Patriots, who got three RBIs from sophomore Cutter Coffey, got within 6-4, Jenkins drove in another run with a single during a two-run sixth that helped pad Centennial's lead.
For his efforts, Jenkins was named the tournament's MVP.
Highlighted by four-hit, 10 strikeout complete game in a 3-1 win against Garces earlier in the tournament, Centennial senior Daniel Felix won Outstanding Pitcher honors.
Having played three tight games against conference opponents — the Golden Hawks also suffered a 1-0 loss to Stockdale in Terrio play — Centennial coach Danny Durham believed the tourney offered a great preview of what's to come in the ensuing months.
"It just confirms that the SWYL is going to be a very, very competitive league," Durham said. "There's so many talented players on each team in our league. To me it just seems like a tight league race that's going to come up because all the teams were so competitive."
National Division
Seemingly in cruise control, Taft had to sweat out a late Delano rally in the National Division final.
After holding a 3-0 lead since the second inning, the Wildcats surrendered two Tiger runs in the top of the seventh, but escaped further damage to hold on for a 3-2 championship-game win on their home field.
Rickey Posey drove in two runs in the third inning for Taft, while Skyler Self also brought a runner home.
Chad Berry, the tournament's MVP, didn't surrender a hit in four innings on the mound, striking out five to earn the win. Berry had six hits and scored seven runs during the Wildcats' 5-0 run through Terrio play.
Logun Clark, who struck out seven and got the save Friday, was Most Outstanding Pitcher.
