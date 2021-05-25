You have permission to edit this article.
Centennial sophomore pitcher fires no-hitter

Centennial pitcher Jordan Mora works against Liberty earlier this season. The Golden Hawks sophomore fired a complete-game no-hitter against Ridgeview on Tuesday afternoon.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Jordan Mora is putting an exclamation point on what’s been a strong sophomore season with the Centennial baseball program.

The right-handed pitcher came out firing on all cylinders Tuesday, throwing a complete-game no-hitter against Ridgeview in the Golden Hawks 3-0 victory.

Mora also did damage at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

A strong performance on the mound is nothing new for Mora. He already had a shutout under his belt this season against Stockdale and also got a key win over Liberty.

Still, the no-hitter will be memorable.

“He’s had a special year, no question,” said Golden Hawks head coach Dan Durham. “But there’s nothing quite like a no-hitter.”

Mora didn't have a huge lead to work with during the contest. The Golden Hawks took a 1-0 advantage in the third inning when Kaden Solf's two-out double was followed by a Drew Townson RBI base hit.

The one-run lead stood until the sixth stanza when Mora delivered his RBI base knock.

The win moved Centennial to 12-3 on the season and in first place in the Southwest Yosemite League standings. The Golden Hawks will look to close the year strong with a three-game series against Frontier starting Thursday and lasting into next week.

Durham said it's been a special campaign for his club, which got off to a solid start in 2020 before the season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To return strong in 2021 has been a sweet feeling.

"To have these kids be able to come back and at least have a league schedule was very special. For them to be able to perform at a level that has put them in first place by themselves with three games left is even more impressive," Durham said.

Teddy Feinberg is the News Editor at The Californian. Follow him on Twitter: @TeddyFeinberg

