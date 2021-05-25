Centennial sophomore pitcher fires no-hitter

Jordan Mora is putting an exclamation point on what’s been a strong sophomore season with the Centennial baseball program.
The right-handed pitcher came out firing on all cylinders Tuesday, throwing a complete-game no-hitter against Ridgeview in the Golden Hawks 3-0 victory.
Mora also did damage at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
A strong performance on the mound is nothing new for Mora. He already had a shutout under his belt this season against Stockdale and also got a key win over Liberty.
Still, the no-hitter will be memorable.
“He’s had a special year, no question,” said Golden Hawks head coach Dan Durham. “But there’s nothing quite like a no-hitter.”
Mora didn't have a huge lead to work with during the contest. The Golden Hawks took a 1-0 advantage in the third inning when Kaden Solf's two-out double was followed by a Drew Townson RBI base hit.
The one-run lead stood until the sixth stanza when Mora delivered his RBI base knock.
The win moved Centennial to 12-3 on the season and in first place in the Southwest Yosemite League standings. The Golden Hawks will look to close the year strong with a three-game series against Frontier starting Thursday and lasting into next week.
Durham said it's been a special campaign for his club, which got off to a solid start in 2020 before the season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To return strong in 2021 has been a sweet feeling.
"To have these kids be able to come back and at least have a league schedule was very special. For them to be able to perform at a level that has put them in first place by themselves with three games left is even more impressive," Durham said.