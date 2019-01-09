Centennial will announce the hiring of Holly Franks as volleyball coach during a 2 p.m. press conference Thursday.
Franks takes over the program after Penny Roberts was let go after two seasons as coach.
After serving as head coach at Porterville College, Franks most recently was the director of operations for the women’s volleyball team at Fresno State where she competed collegiately.
A native of Tollhouse, Franks began her college playing career at Cal Poly and was named the Mountain West Conference newcomer of the year in 2013 for Fresno State.
