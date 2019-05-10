Centennial senior Alex Castro’s high school swimming career has one more day left and it could be a big one.
Castro, seeded 17th coming into the CIF State Swimming and Diving Championships in Fresno in the boys 50-meter freestyle, made sure his short time in the pool was well worth it.
Castro advanced to the finals on Saturday afternoon with a 13th place finish in the preliminary heat in a personal-best time of 20.92 seconds.
Castro is the first Centennial swimmer to make the state finals in the five-year history of the state championships.
“I don’t even know what to say,” Castro said. “I’m happy to have made the finals and hope to drop even more time (Saturday).”
Castro was the lone Kern County swimmer to advance to the finals as the top-16 move on to the two-heat finals on Saturday.
Independence freshman Paige Taber finished 22nd in the girls 100 free in a personal-best time of 51.82 seconds and BCHS senior Nathan Roodzant finished 26th in the boys 200 individual medley in 1:54.09.
“This was a lot of fun,” Taber said. “I wasn’t nervous as I thought I would be.”
Liberty junior Slaytynn Simpson finished 36th in the girls 100 fly in a personal-best time of 58.05.
Two local swimmers from Garces also competed in the girls diving finals Friday morning.
Kim Mielke finished 19th with a score of 269.15 and Central Section champion Sophie Bouldoukian finished 26th (136.30).
