Centennial football coach Chad Brown and volleyball coach Penny Roberts are no longer with their respective programs, the school announced Tuesday.
Brown took over Centennial football in 2015 and the Golden Hawks went 6-5 that year, but missed the playoffs the next two seasons.
The Golden Hawks went 4-0 to start this year, with none of those wins against Central Section Division I teams. They finished the season 2-5, including an opening-round playoff loss to Clovis.
Brown had a career 17-26 record and didn't win a playoff game in his four years with the program.
Brown said he decided to step down, in part to spend more time with his two young children.
"There is a lot of commitment to football and I was missing too much at home. I just needed to step back with coaching," he said. "I am very thankful for the administration at Centennial. I have nothing but great feelings for Centennial.”
The school also announced that Roberts would not return as volleyball coach after two seasons as head coach. The team went 31-37 overall and 8-12 in the Southwest Yosemite League during that time.
When asked via text message if Roberts resigned or was let go, Centennial athletic director Tom Haskell declined comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.