After seven years an two conference championships, Hernan Santiago's time as the Centennial High School boys basketball coach has come to an end.
Athletic Director Tom Haskell said that Santiago submitted his resignation to him and Principal Matt Guinn Thursday evening. Haskell said Santiago will remain employed as a physical education instructor at the school.
“We value Hernan’s contributions, not just to the athletic program, but to the Centennial community," said Haskell, who began his tenure at Centennial at the same time as Santiago in 2013. "We look forward to him contributing to that. It’s going to be hard to replace him.”
In seven seasons as the Golden Hawks' head coach, Santiago went 123-87. His best season came in 2014-15, when Centennial went 23-9 and captured a Southwest Yosemite League championship.
The Golden Hawks then repeated at SWYL champs the following season.
Santiago came to Centennial following a four-year stretch as the head girls basketball coach at North High School, where he compiled a 74-47 record from 2007-11. He also spent time as the head girls coach at Arvin, leading the Bears to a South Sequoia league title during the 2006-07 season.
Messages left seeing comment from Santiago have not been returned.
Haskell said the school would look to fill the open position as soon as possible. However, with Coronavirus restrictions still in place, in-person interviews can't be conducted, and Haskell says officials would like to avoid making the hire virtually.
"I would like interviews to be face-to-face," he said. "I don’t want a Zoom interview with my new varsity basketball coach. We’re going to definitely do our due diligence. I don’t have a timeline but we don’t want to rush into it. We want to explore all avenues we might have.”
