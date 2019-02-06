The Centennial Golden Hawks have found their man to lead the football program moving forward.
Centennial announced the hiring of head coach Richard Starrett on Wednesday. Starrett previously worked as offensive coordinator at Mayde Creek High School in Kady, Texas. His wife, Morgan, was a Liberty High School graduate.
Starrett takes over a Golden Hawks team that went 6-5 last year and advanced to the Central Section Division I playoffs. Starrett takes over for Chad Brown, who stepped down following last season. Brown held a 17-26 career record at the school.
(3) comments
Liberty *graduate
His wife is a Liberty candidate. So the comment about hiring a local coach is off base. She wanted to come home and he found a job here. Sounds like a stand up guy to me.
What? no qualified local candidates?? Sounds like the CHS Principal is caught in out doing other schools. Time to de-emphasize the important off football on high school campuses.
