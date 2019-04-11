Corbin Burnes will return to Southern California on Friday and take the pitcher’s mound in the process.
The Centennial graduate will get the starting nod for the Milwaukee Brewers, who will begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at Chavez Ravine. Burnes will start the opener, when he opposes Julio Urias for a 7:10 p.m. contest.
This is Burnes’ second year in the major leagues, although his first as a starting pitcher. Last year as a rookie — after shooting through the Brewers’ minor league system — he made 30 appearances, all in a relief role. Following 2019 spring training, Milwaukee put him in the starting rotation.
In two games this season, Burnes is 0-1 with a 9.90 ERA. After giving up four earned runs in five innings of work on March 31 against St. Louis, he then gave up seven runs in five innings on April 6 against Chicago. Burnes has given up six home runs in two starts.
The Brewers enter the early-season series with an 8-5 overall record, tied for first place in the National League Central. The Dodgers are 8-6, a half-game behind San Diego for first place in the National League West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.