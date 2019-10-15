Cody Kessler has been cut by the New England Patriots, according to multiple media reports.
Kessler, the Bakersfield native and Centennial High School graduate, was signed by the Patriots on Sept. 25. The 23-year-old quarterback didn't appear in a game for the team.
Kessler was selected in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He started four games last year for the Jacksonville Jaguars before joining the Philadelphia Eagles prior to the 2019 season.
Kessler suffered a concussion during the preseason, however, and was eventually released by the Eagles before signing with the Patriots.
For his career, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound Kessler has appeared in 17 games, completing 64 percent of his passes, while throwing eight touchdowns and five interceptions.
(1) comment
Next stop....Arby’s
