For those who saw him on the baseball field in 2019, all appeared right in the life of Conagher Sands.
Having worked towards landing a Division-I scholarship since age four, Sands, a Centennial High School graduate, proved worthy of playing at the highest collegiate level in his freshman campaign at Cal Poly.
Aided by a 23-game hit streak, the third longest in the program's D-I history, Sands had a team-best .328 batting average in 2019. This earned him team rookie of the year All-Big West honorable mention honors.
From the first moment he stepped onto a field, Sands has approached baseball with a laser-like focus, successfully blocking out any issues he may be having to produce at a high level. This approach yielded instant results as a college freshman.
“Baseball’s always been the one place where I could be myself, go out and kind of forget everything outside of the lines for a couple of hours," he said. "Every time I suit up, that would be everything I think about.”
Unfortunately, blocking out negative thoughts proved far more difficult off the field. Just days into the 2019 season, Sands got a troubling call from his mother, Heather Harrison, informing him that she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Having mapped out a plan to see her son play as often as possible that season, things quickly changed for Harrison. She had surgery just a week after her diagnosis, and quickly embarked on an intensive treatment plan that severely limited her ability to travel.
“It was really hard," Harrison said. "We had all these plans and everything kind of changed. And there wasn’t a whole lot of time to explain to him that I’m not going to be able to be there.”
That September, one piece of good news was followed by another major blow.
The same month Harrison successfully completed her radiation treatments, Sands' grandfather, Bill Hodges, was diagnosed with stage-IV bladder cancer. According to Medical News Today, someone in such an advanced stage of the disease has a five-year relative survival rate of just five percent.
Hodges, who currently lives in Texas, was a three-sport athlete growing up in Oregon and served as Sands' primary athletic role mode. Having already endured the toll of his mother's diagnosis, his grandfather's health problems put a new level of strain on Sands, one he felt even baseball wouldn't alleviate.
This led to a difficult decision. After the first semester of his sophomore year wrapped, he withdrew from Cal Poly, electing to return home to Bakersfield and sit out the 2020 season.
“It was the uneasiness of (knowing) I’m not there if something happens," he said. "I can develop my strengths and weaknesses at home, with the family. It just came to the point where I had to do what was best for my well-being, my family and my future.”
Sands spent the first part of 2020 taking classes at Bakersfield College and training for a potential return to the field. More importantly, he got a first-hand look at how his family was functioning, which greatly improved his mental state.
Currently, Sands' sisters Riley and Avery are staying with Hodges at his ranch in Texas, with he and his mother keeping in regular contact with them.
And with her cancer in remission, Harrison says it's been hugely beneficial for her son to see with his own eyes that she's healthy and living a normal life.
“He can see we’re ok," she said. "He can see for himself that I'm feeling alright. Because it’s hard on the phone.”
With his personal life improving, Sands is ready to get back on the baseball field, and excited for his next opportunity.
Sands, whose father Eric is a Cal State Bakersfield grad, was recruited by CSUB out of high school and has maintained a strong relationship with Roadrunner head coach Jeremy Beard.
After taking time to "be a regular human being instead of an athlete for a month or two," he reached out to Beard, and in a few short weeks, announced he'd be committing to his hometown team.
Having already found success against Big West pitching, Sands is expected to be a key offensive contributor for a Roadrunner team set to join the conference in 2021. And with friends and local players like Roman Angelo, Kobe Silva and Jacen Roberson already on the roster, he believes the program is in great position to ascend in the coming seasons.
“Why not win with all the guys I grew up with and I believe in on the field?" he said. "The camaraderie and the team chemistry would always be there.”
After missing most of his first college season, Harrison can't wait to see Sands and his friends show off that chemistry first-hand.
"For him being home, I get to have season tickets, I get to be there all the time," she said. "There’s a lot of these parents that I’ve known for years and to be able to be there and watch all these games together, it’s going to be great.”
With a sense of clarity finally returning to his personal life, Sands is ready to once again take the field with a clear head in 2021. And after being away during the challenging times of last year, he says he's in the best possible place for both his physical and mental well-being.
"I’ve learned not to take everything for granted," he said. "In everyday life you always think ‘oh, mom’s there, mom has my back, if I need something I'll call mom.’ It gave me a new perspective of, in a couple months, or even tomorrow I might not even have mom to call. I might as well just be here doing every bit of it if I can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.