Getting to the finals at the CIF State Swimming Championships was historic for Centennial senior Alex Castro.
But it was a tough 22 seconds in the pool on Saturday at the Clovis Olympic Swim Complex in Fresno.
Castro, who advanced to the finals with a 13th place finish in Friday's preliminaries, finished 16th in the finals with a time of 21.43 second in the boys 50-meter freestyle.
Castro became the first Centennial senior to advance to the state finals and was the lone swimmer from Kern County to advance to Saturday.
