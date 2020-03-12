The Coronavirus outbreak is leading to several postponements and cancellations in the local sports scene.
In a press release sent to media Thursday afternoon, the Kern County School district announced that all out-of-county athletic events will be suspended "through the end of March or until further notice."
Elsewhere, on its Twitter page, the Garces Athletic Department announced it would be suspending all sporting events "until further notice," though teams are still able to hold practices.
Scheduled baseball, softball and tennis matchups between Centennial and Liberty on Thursday were also canceled.
This story will be updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.