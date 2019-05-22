Here is the list of the 20 Kern County track and field athletes that have qualified for the CIF State Track and Field Championships on Friday and Saturday in Clovis.
Boys
Liam Bradex, junior, Frontier (1,600 relay)
The Frontier boys 1,600 relay finished third at the Central Section championships in 3:23.43. The best time of the season despite coming during steady rain.
Kelton Chenworth, junior, Boron (high jump)
Tied for the section lead in the high jump (6-10), finished second at section championships at 6-4. His PR is tied for second in the state.
Solomon Fernandez, senior, Frontier (1,600 relay)
The Frontier boys 1,600 relay finished third at the Central Section championships in 3:23.43. The best time of the season despite coming during steady rain.
Sky Blue Gonzales, junior, Liberty (1,600 relay)
The Liberty boys 1,600 relay team finished second at the section championships in 3:21.41. Best time of the season for the foursome and fourth-best in section this season.
Brett Gowling, senior, Liberty (1,600 relay)
The Liberty boys 1,600 relay team finished second at the section championships in 3:21.41. Best time of the season for the foursome and fourth-best in section this season.
Ramon Henderson, junior, Liberty (200, 1600 relay)
Just missed out on qualifying for three events with a 10.85 in the 100. Came back and finished second in the 200 (22.01) despite battling a sinus infection.
Ethan Jones, junior, Liberty (3,200)
Set a personal-best in the 3,200 of 9:23.48, good for third place at the section championships, shaving seven seconds off his previous best time while running in the rain.
Ethan McNaughton, junior, Frontier (1,600 relay)
The Frontier boys 1,600 relay finished third at the Central Section championships in 3:23.43. The best time of the season despite coming during steady rain.
Thomas Richardson, senior, Shafter (shot put)
Despite finishing fourth at the section championships, advances to state with an at-large qualifying mark of 56-5. PR of 59-8 is ranked ninth in the state this season.
Cade Stegall, junior, Liberty (1,600 relay)
The Liberty boys 1,600 relay team finished second at the section championships in 3:21.41. Best time of the season for the foursome and fourth-best in section this season.
Jadin Turner, junior, Frontier (1,600 relay)
The Frontier boys 1,600 relay finished third at the Central Section championships in 3:23.43. Was also the top boys hurdler in Kern County this season.
Daniel Viveros, senior, Liberty (shot put, discus)
The national leader in the shot put (71-3) won the section title (65-9.75) despite battling a cold. Seeking a second state shot put title and also ranked No. 2 in California in the discus (195-5).
Jacob Yagers, sophomore, Highland (1,600) -
Another one in a long line of high-end distance runners from Kern County. Won the section title in 4:17.05, which is the third-fastest time for a sophomore in California.
Girls
Faith Bender, sophomore, Liberty (shot put, discus)
Won her first section title in the shot put with a PR of 47-4.75, the fourth-best mark in the state. Ranks No. 2 in California in the discus (164-2) after placing fifth at state in event as a freshman.
Mia Bolton, freshman, Bakersfield (100)
Already the fifth-fastest freshman in Central Section history (wind-legal 11.97). Finished third at section championships in 12.29 and is lone Kern County girls sprinter at state.
Ellen Palmgren, junior, Liberty (1,600 relay)
The Liberty girls 1,600 relay team won the section title in a season-best time of 3:53.44. Is also the top girls 800 runner in Kern County this season (2:16.29).
Reese Renz, sophomore, Liberty (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 1,600 relay)
Just a sophomore, has second-best time in 300 hurdles (42.40) this season in California and ranked No. 10 in 100 hurdles (14.34 wind-legal).
Bella Rigby, sophomore, Liberty (discus)
Ranked eighth this season in the state with a PR of 148-0 after not advancing out of the South Area championships as a freshman. Finished third at section championships (145-8).
Alexa Schacher, senior, Liberty (1,600 relay)
The Liberty girls 1,600 relay team won the section title in a season-best time of 3:53.44. Will pole vault for Cal State Bakersfield next season after posting top vault in Kern County this season (11-6).
Rebecca Vanderpoel, sophomore, Liberty (200, 400, 1,600 relay)
Finished second at section championships in the 200 (25.23) and 400 (56.13) and is anchor leg on the 1,600 relay team that won the section title.
