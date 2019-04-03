It was a historic season for the Arvin girls soccer team.
The Bears finished the 2019 campaign with a 16-5-1 overall record and won the South Sequoia League championship with an 11-1 league record.
The Bears run to the Central Section Division VI championship was nothing short of impressive, and the team also won a Southern Regional playoff game in the process.
All were first-time accomplishments for the program, and granted head coach Luis Tello 2018-19 BVarsity All-Area Girls Soccer Coach of the Year honors.
“Everything completed so far has been a first in girls soccer history at Arvin since the school opened,” Tello said.
Tello is joined on the coaching staff by his wife Patty, who coaches the Arvin JV team and is a varsity assistant. Their son, Diego, also makes the trip down from Fresno State, where he’s a student, once a week to help coach the Bears.
In an effort the make things more competitive, the group set up a non-profit club team in the Lamont area for student-athletes who can’t afford to play year-round. In turn, players in the Arvin program are able to take the field against out-of-area competition and gain valuable experience.
Tello added that players from Bakersfield have also come down to join the team.
“They’re not only playing, but they’re practicing here all along. Practicing and playing, touching the ball during the non-school year,” he said.
That commitment has helped drive the Bears to new heights, on and off the field.
Tello, in his fifth year with the program, said when he first arrived league wins were scarce and the Bears would lose some games 12-0. Those days are a thing of the past, however.
“The girls, they’re mentality, they had such a hunger to win and to prove everyone wrong,” Tello said. “And they wanted to make the town of Arvin be known. They wanted people to know that Arvin girls soccer isn’t the program it used to be. It’s a changed program.”
