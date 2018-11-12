bchsfball11

Ben Yurosek scores a touchdown against Highland last Friday in the Central Section Division III quarterfinals for Bakersfield Christian. The Eagles are the lone team in Bakersfield to host a semifinals on Friday. Shafter is also at home in the semifinals in D-V. 

 Rod Thornburg/For The California

We’ve said it before, but it feels like the season just began.

Yet here we are heading into the semifinals of the Central Section football playoffs.

Last season is becoming more and more like an anomaly. The 2017 season was the first time since 1992 that no Kern County team played for a section football title in the top five divisions.

This year there are seven local programs — six ranked in this week’s BVarsity Central Section Top 25 — playing in the semifinals with hopes of practicing on Thanksgiving Day.

There is even a chance that two section title games will feature two Kern County teams for the first time since the section moved to at least five divisions in 1998.

Here's a look at this week's Top 25:

1. Fresno-Central (11-0, Division I, previous rank, 1)

It appeared to be touch-and-go for the Grizzlies at home in the quarterfinals  last week. Central trailed 21-14 in the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth quarter. Senior Trent Tompkins threw for 323 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another 98 yards and a score. The Central quarterback now has 56 total touchdowns and is just six off the section record of 62.

LAST WEEK: beat No. 14 Fresno-Edison, 42-21

THIS WEEK: vs. No. 4 Bakersfield

2. Clovis-Buchanan (10-2, D-I, 2)

The Bears stormed out to a big 28-3 halftime lead and cruised into this week's semifinals. Junior standout Kendall Milton led the way with a 62-yard touchdown run. This week’s semifinals game against Liberty is a rematch from Sept. 7 when the Bears beat Liberty 28-13 on the road.

LAST WEEK: beat No. 18 Arroyo Grande, 48-17

THIS WEEK: vs. No. 3 Liberty

3. Liberty (11-1, D-I, 3)

In a rematch of a game that begin the current 8-game win streak, the Patriots rolled last week. Liberty began the win streak on at Clovis on Sept. 14 in a 48-10 win. The lone loss for Liberty on paper (the season opening loss to Mission Viejo was vacated by the Diablos for an ineligible player) was to this week's opponent, Clovis-Buchanan, on Sept. 7.

LAST WEEK: beat No. 10 Clovis, 42-20

THIS WEEK: at No. 2 Clovis-Buchanan

4. Bakersfield (9-3, D-I, 4)

The Drillers will play Central on the road for the third straight season. In 2016, Bakersfield beat Central on a late touchdown pass from Josh Maran to Navonte Demison to win the D-I title and lost to the Grizzlies in the semifinals last season.

LAST WEEK: beat No. 19 Fresno-Bullard, 51-25

THIS WEEK: at No. 1 Fresno-Central

5. Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial (11-0, D-III, 5)

Senior Alec Trujillo threw for 316 yards on just nine completions and had three passing touchdowns as the Panthers remain undefeated last week in the D-III quarterfinals. Jalen McMillan had four catches for 120 yards and Mac Delena’s two catches were good for 128 in the rout. This week, Memorial continues the D-III title defense at home.

LAST WEEK: beat San Luis Obispo, 57-23

THIS WEEK: vs. No. 23 Visalia-Mt. Whitney

6. Tulare Union (11-0, D-II, 6)

LAST WEEK: beat No. 21 Garces, 34-27

THIS WEEK: vs. No. 9 Dinuba

7. Bakersfield Christian (8-3, D-III, 9)

LAST WEEK: beat Highland, 49-7

THIS WEEK: vs. No. 17 Kingsburg

8. Visalia-Central Valley Christian (9-2, D-IV, 10)

LAST WEEK: beat Fresno-Washington Union, 48-7

THIS WEEK: vs. Porterville-Monache

9. Dinuba (9-2, D-II, 14)

LAST WEEK: beat Hanford, 41-14

THIS WEEK: at No. 6 Tulare Union

10. Clovis (7-4, D-I, 8)

LAST WEEK: lost to No. 4 Liberty, 42-20

THIS WEEK: SEASON COMPLETE

11. Stockdale (7-5, D-II, 24)

LAST WEEK: beat No. 12 Santa Maria-Righetti, 16-15

THIS WEEK: at No. 16 Santa Maria-Righetti

12. Tulare Western (9-2, D-II, 7)

LAST WEEK: lost to No. 11 Stockdale, 16-15

THIS WEEK: SEASON COMPLETE

13. Santa Maria-St. Joseph (8-3, D-I, 13)

LAST WEEK: No game

THIS WEEK: SEASON COMPLETE

14. Fresno-Edison (6-6, D-I, 15)

LAST WEEK: lost to No. 1 Fresno-Central, 42-21

THIS WEEK: SEASON COMPLETE

15. Shafter (11-0, D-V, 16)

LAST WEEK: beat Dos Palos, 50-22

THIS WEEK: vs. Woodlake

16. Santa Maria-Righetti (9-2, D-II, 17)

LAST WEEK: beat Frontier, 33-16

THIS WEEK: vs. No. 11 Stockdale

17. Kingsburg (10-2, D-III, 18)

LAST WEEK: beat West, 35-7

THIS WEEK: at No. 7 Bakersfield Christian

18. Arroyo Grande (8-4, D-I, 11)

LAST WEEK: lost to No. 3 Clovis-Buchanan, 48-17

THIS WEEK: SEASON COMPLETE

19. Fresno-Bullard (5-7, D-I, 12)

LAST WEEK: lost to No. 4 Bakersfield

THIS WEEK: SEASON COMPLETE

20. Ridgeview (7-4, D-I, 19)

LAST WEEK: No game

THIS WEEK: SEASON COMPLETE

21. Garces (4-8, D-II, 25)

LAST WEEK: lost to No. 6 Tulare Union, 34-27

THIS WEEK: SEASON COMPLETE

22. Kennedy (11-1, D-V, 22)

LAST WEEK: beat Arvin, 44-20

THIS WEEK: at No. 25 Caruthers

23. Visalia-Mt. Whitney (8-4, D-III, not ranked)

LAST WEEK: beat Madera, 36-29

THIS WEEK: at No. 5 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial

24. Sanger (7-4, D-I, 23)

LAST WEEK: No game

THIS WEEK: SEASON COMPLETE

25. Caruthers (12-0, D-V, NR)

LAST WEEK: beat Firebaugh, 38-6

THIS WEEK: vs. No. 22 Kennedy

Dropped out: No. 20 Porterville, No. 21 Hanford

Next five: Clovis East, Centennial, Clovis West, Wasco, Porterville

