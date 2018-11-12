We’ve said it before, but it feels like the season just began.
Yet here we are heading into the semifinals of the Central Section football playoffs.
Last season is becoming more and more like an anomaly. The 2017 season was the first time since 1992 that no Kern County team played for a section football title in the top five divisions.
This year there are seven local programs — six ranked in this week’s BVarsity Central Section Top 25 — playing in the semifinals with hopes of practicing on Thanksgiving Day.
There is even a chance that two section title games will feature two Kern County teams for the first time since the section moved to at least five divisions in 1998.
Here's a look at this week's Top 25:
1. Fresno-Central (11-0, Division I, previous rank, 1)
It appeared to be touch-and-go for the Grizzlies at home in the quarterfinals last week. Central trailed 21-14 in the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth quarter. Senior Trent Tompkins threw for 323 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another 98 yards and a score. The Central quarterback now has 56 total touchdowns and is just six off the section record of 62.
LAST WEEK: beat No. 14 Fresno-Edison, 42-21
THIS WEEK: vs. No. 4 Bakersfield
2. Clovis-Buchanan (10-2, D-I, 2)
The Bears stormed out to a big 28-3 halftime lead and cruised into this week's semifinals. Junior standout Kendall Milton led the way with a 62-yard touchdown run. This week’s semifinals game against Liberty is a rematch from Sept. 7 when the Bears beat Liberty 28-13 on the road.
LAST WEEK: beat No. 18 Arroyo Grande, 48-17
THIS WEEK: vs. No. 3 Liberty
3. Liberty (11-1, D-I, 3)
In a rematch of a game that begin the current 8-game win streak, the Patriots rolled last week. Liberty began the win streak on at Clovis on Sept. 14 in a 48-10 win. The lone loss for Liberty on paper (the season opening loss to Mission Viejo was vacated by the Diablos for an ineligible player) was to this week's opponent, Clovis-Buchanan, on Sept. 7.
LAST WEEK: beat No. 10 Clovis, 42-20
THIS WEEK: at No. 2 Clovis-Buchanan
4. Bakersfield (9-3, D-I, 4)
The Drillers will play Central on the road for the third straight season. In 2016, Bakersfield beat Central on a late touchdown pass from Josh Maran to Navonte Demison to win the D-I title and lost to the Grizzlies in the semifinals last season.
LAST WEEK: beat No. 19 Fresno-Bullard, 51-25
THIS WEEK: at No. 1 Fresno-Central
5. Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial (11-0, D-III, 5)
Senior Alec Trujillo threw for 316 yards on just nine completions and had three passing touchdowns as the Panthers remain undefeated last week in the D-III quarterfinals. Jalen McMillan had four catches for 120 yards and Mac Delena’s two catches were good for 128 in the rout. This week, Memorial continues the D-III title defense at home.
LAST WEEK: beat San Luis Obispo, 57-23
THIS WEEK: vs. No. 23 Visalia-Mt. Whitney
6. Tulare Union (11-0, D-II, 6)
LAST WEEK: beat No. 21 Garces, 34-27
THIS WEEK: vs. No. 9 Dinuba
7. Bakersfield Christian (8-3, D-III, 9)
LAST WEEK: beat Highland, 49-7
THIS WEEK: vs. No. 17 Kingsburg
8. Visalia-Central Valley Christian (9-2, D-IV, 10)
LAST WEEK: beat Fresno-Washington Union, 48-7
THIS WEEK: vs. Porterville-Monache
9. Dinuba (9-2, D-II, 14)
LAST WEEK: beat Hanford, 41-14
THIS WEEK: at No. 6 Tulare Union
10. Clovis (7-4, D-I, 8)
LAST WEEK: lost to No. 4 Liberty, 42-20
THIS WEEK: SEASON COMPLETE
11. Stockdale (7-5, D-II, 24)
LAST WEEK: beat No. 12 Santa Maria-Righetti, 16-15
THIS WEEK: at No. 16 Santa Maria-Righetti
12. Tulare Western (9-2, D-II, 7)
LAST WEEK: lost to No. 11 Stockdale, 16-15
THIS WEEK: SEASON COMPLETE
13. Santa Maria-St. Joseph (8-3, D-I, 13)
LAST WEEK: No game
THIS WEEK: SEASON COMPLETE
14. Fresno-Edison (6-6, D-I, 15)
LAST WEEK: lost to No. 1 Fresno-Central, 42-21
THIS WEEK: SEASON COMPLETE
15. Shafter (11-0, D-V, 16)
LAST WEEK: beat Dos Palos, 50-22
THIS WEEK: vs. Woodlake
16. Santa Maria-Righetti (9-2, D-II, 17)
LAST WEEK: beat Frontier, 33-16
THIS WEEK: vs. No. 11 Stockdale
17. Kingsburg (10-2, D-III, 18)
LAST WEEK: beat West, 35-7
THIS WEEK: at No. 7 Bakersfield Christian
18. Arroyo Grande (8-4, D-I, 11)
LAST WEEK: lost to No. 3 Clovis-Buchanan, 48-17
THIS WEEK: SEASON COMPLETE
19. Fresno-Bullard (5-7, D-I, 12)
LAST WEEK: lost to No. 4 Bakersfield
THIS WEEK: SEASON COMPLETE
20. Ridgeview (7-4, D-I, 19)
LAST WEEK: No game
THIS WEEK: SEASON COMPLETE
21. Garces (4-8, D-II, 25)
LAST WEEK: lost to No. 6 Tulare Union, 34-27
THIS WEEK: SEASON COMPLETE
22. Kennedy (11-1, D-V, 22)
LAST WEEK: beat Arvin, 44-20
THIS WEEK: at No. 25 Caruthers
23. Visalia-Mt. Whitney (8-4, D-III, not ranked)
LAST WEEK: beat Madera, 36-29
THIS WEEK: at No. 5 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial
24. Sanger (7-4, D-I, 23)
LAST WEEK: No game
THIS WEEK: SEASON COMPLETE
25. Caruthers (12-0, D-V, NR)
LAST WEEK: beat Firebaugh, 38-6
THIS WEEK: vs. No. 22 Kennedy
Dropped out: No. 20 Porterville, No. 21 Hanford
Next five: Clovis East, Centennial, Clovis West, Wasco, Porterville
