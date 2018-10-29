Now the fun begins.
After a grueling 11-week regular season that began with Bakersfield losing to Anaheim-Servite in Santa Ana back on Aug. 16, the Central Section playoffs are here.
The next four weeks figure to be more intense, with a section championship and a possible berth into the CIF state playoffs on the line.
Some of the local favorites have stepped up their play, and that's reflected by this week's BVarsity Central Section Top 25.
Liberty’s defense has showcased its dominance heading into the Division I playoffs. Since a 28-13 loss to then No. 3 Clovis-Buchanan, the third-ranked Patriots have given up just 24 points during their six-game win streak.
No. 15 Shafter heads into the D-V playoffs with the program’s first 10-0 regular season and No. 25 Stockdale moves into the rankings after beating Garces 21-14 last week.
Here's a look at this week's final regular season Top 25:
1. Fresno-Central (10-0, 5-0 TRAC, Division I, previous rank 1)
The top-ranked Grizzlies' biggest test of the regular season came against an unlikely opponent last week — No. 10 Clovis East, which went 0-10 last season. Undefeated Central led by just three points at halftime before pulling way in the second half. Senior quarterback Trent Tompkins finished the regular season with 47 passing touchdowns, the most in the state. Central has a bye this week in the D-I playoffs and will play the winner of No. 19 Fresno-Edison at No. 14 Ridgeview.
LAST WEEK: beat Clovis East, 54-38
THIS WEEK: Bye
2. Clovis-Buchanan (8-2, 4-1 TRAC, D-I, 2)
Buchanan cruised by Clovis North 49-21 in the regular season finale, but might have been sweating out the Liberty-Bakersfield game on Friday. Had the Drillers won, there was a chance BHS would have taken over the No. 2 seed in D-I on the fact that the Drillers would be undefeated league champs. With the 7-0 win for Liberty, Buchanan stays at No. 2 and won’t have to play Central again unless the two advance to the championships.
LAST WEEK: beat Clovis North 49-21
THIS WEEK: vs. Clovis West
3. Liberty (9-1, 5-0 SWYL, D-I, 3)
The Patriots’ defense continues to be one of the best, if not the best, in the section. Liberty shut out BHS 7-0 as the Patriots claimed the second consecutive undefeated SWYL championship and the fourth in the last five seasons. Liberty forced three BHS turnovers and bottled up the explosive run game en route to the third shutout win of the season. Take away the 34-10 loss to Mission Viejo (which was vacated because Mission Viejo played an ineligible player) Liberty has given up 66 total points in nine games. The Patriots are at home in the D-I opening round against Clovis North.
LAST WEEK: beat No. 4 Bakersfield, 7-0
THIS WEEK: vs. Clovis North
4. Bakersfield (7-3, 4-1 SWYL, D-I, 4)
There is no point in dropping BHS down in the rankings below No. 5 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial or No. 6 Tulare Union. The Drillers defense was as dominating as Liberty’s was, it was just the Patriots, led by Sam Stewart, Jr. was able to get in the end zone in the 7-0 Liberty win last week. The Drillers’ biggest issue all season reared it head again with the Drillers coughing up the ball three times while BHS was able to recover three more possible fumbles against Liberty. Best way to forget a tough loss to get back on the field. BHS is at home against Clovis East this week.
LAST WEEK: lost to No. 3 Liberty, 7-0
THIS WEEK: vs. Clovis East
5. Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial (10-0, 5-0 CMAC, D-III, 5)
The Panthers completed a perfect 10-0 regular season with a 41-25 win over Sanger last week. Memorial was awarded the No. 1 seed in D-III and will have a bye this week. The talent for Memorial is off-the-charts good, especially for a D-III program. One has to wonder if the Panthers continue to put up points like they have all season, could this be a state title contender?
LAST WEEK: beat No. 18 Sanger, 41-25
THIS WEEK: BYE
6. Tulare Union (10-0, 5-0 EYL, D-II, 6)
LAST WEEK: beat No. 7 Tulare Western, 35-14
THIS WEEK: BYE
7. Tulare Western (9-1, 4-1 EYL, D-II, 7)
LAST WEEK: lost to No. 6 Tulare Union, 35-14
THIS WEEK: BYE
8. Santa Maria-St. Joseph (8-2, 5-0 Mountain, D-I, 9)
LAST WEEK: beat No. 13 Santa Maria-Righetti, 27-21
THIS WEEK: vs. No. 22 Fresno-Bullard
9. Bakersfield Christian (7-3, 5-0 SYL, D-III, 10)
LAST WEEK: beat Golden Valley, 48-0
THIS WEEK: BYE
10. Visalia-Central Valley Christian (8-2, 4-1 CSL, D-IV, 11)
LAST WEEK: beat Exeter, 70-12
THIS WEEK: BYE
11. Clovis (6-4, 2-3 TRAC, D-I, 8)
LAST WEEK: lost to Clovis West, 38-35
THIS WEEK: vs. No. 24 Centennial
12. Dinuba (8-2, 4-1 CSL, D-II, 12)
LAST WEEK: beat Hanford West, 63-14
THIS WEEK: BYE
13. Santa Maria-Righetti (8-3, 3-1 Mountain, D-II, 13)
LAST WEEK: lost to No. 8 Santa Maria-St. Joseph, 27-21
THIS WEEK: BYE
14. Ridgeview (7-3, 4-1 SYL, D-I, 18)
LAST WEEK: beat Independence, 48-14
THIS WEEK: vs. No. 19 Fresno-Edison
15. Shafter (10-0, 6-0 SSL, D-V, 15)
LAST WEEK: beat Wasco, 22-17
THIS WEEK: BYE
16. Kingsburg (8-2, 4-1 CSL, D-III, 16)
LAST WEEK: beat Selma, 49-14
THIS WEEK: vs. Fresno-Hoover
17. Arroyo Grande (7-3, 3-2 Mountain, D-I, 19)
LAST WEEK: BYE
THIS WEEK: vs. No. 18 Sanger
18. Sanger (7-3, 3-2 CMAC, D-I, 17)
LAST WEEK: lost to No. 5 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial, 41-25
THIS WEEK: at No. 17 Arroyo Grande
19. Fresno-Edison (5-5, 3-2 CMAC, D-I, 14)
LAST WEEK: lost to No. 22 Fresno-Bullard, 42-7
THIS WEEK: at No. 14 Ridgeview
20. Porterville (8-2, 3-2 EYL, D-IV, 20)
LAST WEEK: beat Porterville-Monache, 51-40
THIS WEEK: BYE
21. Hanford (7-3, 5-0 WYL, D-II, 21)
LAST WEEK: beat Lemoore, 42-6
THIS WEEK: vs. Fresno-Sunnyside
22. Fresno-Bullard (4-6, 3-2 CMAC, D-I, 24)
LAST WEEK: beat No. 19 Fresno-Edison, 42-7
THIS WEEK: at No. 8 Santa-Maria-St. Joseph
23. Kennedy (9-1, 5-1 SSL, D-V, 23)
LAST WEEK: beat Chavez, 44-14
THIS WEEK: vs. Fresno-McLane
24. Centennial (6-4, 2-3 SWYL, D-I, 25)
LAST WEEK: beat Frontier, 31-13
THIS WEEK: at No. 11 Clovis
25. Stockdale (5-5, 2-3 SWYL, D-II, not ranked)
LAST WEEK: beat Garces, 21-14
THIS WEEK: vs. Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley
Dropped out: No. 22 Garces
Next five: Clovis West, Clovis East, Garces, Caruthers, Visalia-Mt. Whitney
