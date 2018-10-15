It's that time for the mad dash to the finish line in the regular season as the top teams in the Central Section vie for league titles and higher seeds in the playoffs.
There is also the case, like No. 7 Tulare Western, for teams to give some much needed rest for star players in the waining weeks before the playoffs.
In this week's installment of the BVarsity Central Section Football Top 25, the top five teams stand pat, but No. 10 Bakersfield Christian's win over No. 17 Ridgeview set up a large change to the middle of the rankings.
This week, the South Sequoia League gets the top bill as No. 20 Shafter hosts No. 19 Kennedy in a battle of the last two unbeaten teams in Kern County.
1. Fresno-Central (8-0, 3-0 TRAC, Division I, previous rank 1)
The Grizzlies took another step towards a perfect regular season with a 48-14 win over Clovis North last Thursday. Senior Trent Tompkins threw for a career-high 451 yards and tossed four touchdowns. Tompkins is now up to 40 passing touchdowns and three rushing. Along with Shafter quarterback Alex Aguilar, Tompkins in well on pace to break the section record of 62 touchdowns for a quarterback in the season. This week, the Grizzlies play host to Clovis West (1-7).
LAST WEEK: beat Clovis North, 48-14
THIS WEEK: vs. Clovis West
2. Clovis-Buchanan (6-2, 2-1 TRAC, D-I, 2)
The biggest question mark for Buchanan heading into the final two weeks is whether or not the Bears are the unquestioned No. 2 when the playoff brackets are released on Oct. 27. The biggest hurdle will be how the new coastal schools will vote if No. 4 Bakersfield stays undefeated in the SWYL and beats No. 3 Liberty in the regular season finale. With Buchanan beating Liberty in non-league play, the Bears will be rooting for Liberty to go 5-0 in the SWYL.
LAST WEEK: beat No. 8 Clovis, 28-7
THIS WEEK: vs. Clovis East
3. Liberty (7-1*, 3-0 SWYL, D-I, 3)
There is not a coach in Kern County that enjoys looking back at losses, but the Patriots 28-13 loss to No. 2 Buchanan on Sept. 7 is one the Patriots will wish they could play again. And that may come true. The Patriots remain undefeated in the SWYL with a 31-7 win over Stockdale last week. Liberty is at home against No. 21 Garces this week and at No. 4 Bakersfield on Oct. 26. If Buchanan and Liberty both win out, that would set those two up for a likely D-I semifinals showdown next month.
*Mission Viejo forfeited the win over Liberty on Aug. 17 due to an ineligible player. Liberty is 7-1 on paper and 6-2 on field. Records will indicate all wins, even in forfeit.
LAST WEEK: beat Stockdale, 31-7
THIS WEEK: vs. No. 21 Garces
4. Bakersfield (6-2, 3-0 SWYL, D-I, 4)
The Drillers scored early and often in a 35-7 win over Frontier in which BHS scored all of the points in the first half for the second time in three weeks before benching the first-stringers in the second half. Junior Isaac Jernigan continues to be the electric weapon for the Drillers after scoring three touchdowns, including two swing passes from Cameron Williams in the first quarter last week. The Drillers are on the road at No. 23 Centennial this week with No. 3 Liberty at home next week to end the regular season.
LAST WEEK: beat Frontier, 35-7
THIS WEEK: at No. 23 Centennial
5. Tulare Union (8-0, 3-0 EYL, D-II, 5)
Think about this. Last season Tulare Union was led by a record-breaking season by running back Kazmier Allen, who is now a freshman running back at UCLA. The Tribe was electric on offense in 2017, but this season, it’s defense. The last time Tulare Union gave up a point was in the third quarter in 67-20 win over Visalia-Redwood on Aug. 31. Since, the Tribe has not not given up a score of any kind over the last five games, including a 49-0 romp over No. 22 Porterville last week. That defensive streak should likely continue this week against Tulare-Mission Oak (1-7) leading into the East Yosemite League title game against No. 7 Tulare Western next week.
LAST WEEK: beat No. 22 Porterville, 49-0
THIS WEEK: vs. Tulare-Mission Oak
6. Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial (8-0, 3-0 CMAC, D-III, 7)
San Joaquin Memorial is proving each week that the Panthers are the best team in the County Metro Athletic Conference. Beating No. 17 Fresno-Edion 41-14 was a statement win for Memorial last week. It was quiet night for quarterback Alec Trujillo and national recruit wide receiver Jalen McMillian, but the Panthers did rack up 451 yards against the Tigers. It’s likely that regardless how the last two weeks play out at Madera this week and at home against No. 14 Sanger next week, the Panthers will be the No. 1 seed in D-III.
LAST WEEK: beat No. 16 Fresno-Edison, 41-14
THIS WEEK: at Madera
7. Tulare Western (8-0, 3-0 EYL, D-II, 6)
According to Vongni Vang over at the Visalia Times-Delta, Tulare Union isn’t only powerful defense in town. The Mustangs defense has now tallied 30 turnovers this season, including three last week by Jordan Burrell last week in the 49-0 win over Tulare-Mission Oak. Tairyn Johnson, the section leader in rushing yards, only needed to touch the ball twice last week, getting some much needed rest heading into the home stretch.
LAST WEEK: beat Tulare-Mission Oak, 49-0
THIS WEEK: vs. Porterville-Monache
8. Clovis (5-3, 1-2 TRAC, D-I, 8)
This is where the rankings can now become very speculative and debatable where each team lands. It starts the question of which losses for programs are better than other teams and Clovis holds that trump card. The Cougars three losses this season have all come to the top-three ranked teams in the section, including a 28-7 loss to No. 2 Buchanan last week. The Cougars are favored in the final two games this season, both at home against Clovis North and Clovis West. Win both and the five-seed in D-I is solidified.
LAST WEEK: lost to No. 2 Clovis-Buchanan, 28-7
THIS WEEK: vs. Clovis North
9. Santa Maria-St. Joseph (6-2, 2-0 Mountain, D-I, 9)
Again, here is where the rankings this late in the season become completely debatable. St. Joseph beat No. 11 Visalia-Central Valley Christian 42-6 before CVC beat No. 10 Bakersfield Christian. Then BCHS went out and beat St. Joseph. With all of that to consider, it’s strength of schedule and how the teams are currently playing that factors into the process. St. Joseph gets the nod over BCHS and CVC because the Knights do have more wins (four) over top 25 programs where BCHS has three and two for CVC.
LAST WEEK: beat Atascadero, 49-14
THIS WEEK: vs. Paso Robles
10. Bakersfield Christian (5-3, 3-0 SYL, D-III, 13)
Keonte Glinton went out and caught a 75-yard go-ahead touchdown in a 16-10 win over No. 17 Ridgeview and then proclaimed the Eagles the top team in the South Yosemite League. Following three consecutive undefeated seasons in the South Sequoia League, the Eagles are on the road this week at Independence for the SYL title. With winless Golden Valley coming in the regular season finale, this is it for BCHS. Getting by the Falcons this week would also likely secure a No. 2 seed in D-III playoffs behind No. 6 San Joaquin Memorial.
LAST WEEK: beat No. 17 Ridgeview, 16-10
THIS WEEK: at Independence
11. Visalia-Central Valley Christian (6-2, 2-1 CSL, D-IV, 12)
LAST WEEK: beat Hanford West, 70-12
THIS WEEK: at Selma
12. Dinuba (6-2, 2-1 CSL, D-IV, 14)
LAST WEEK: beat No. 15 Kingsburg, 47-35
THIS WEEK: vs. Exeter
13. Santa Maria-Righetti (8-1, 3-0 Mountain, D-II, 15)
LAST WEEK: beat No. 18 Arroyo Grande, 46-24
THIS WEEK: BYE
14. Sanger (7-1, 3-0 CMAC, D-I, 16)
LAST WEEK: beat Madera South, 63-19
THIS WEEK: at No. 16 Fresno-Edison
15. Kingsburg (6-2, 2-1 CSL, D-III, 11)
LAST WEEK: lost to No. 12 Dinuba, 47-35
THIS WEEK: at Hanford West
16. Fresno-Edison (4-4, 2-1 CMAC, D-I, 17)
LAST WEEK: lost to No. 6 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial, 41-14
THIS WEEK: vs. No. 14 Sanger
17. Ridgeview (5-3, 2-1 SYL, D-I, 10)
LAST WEEK: lost to No. 10 Bakersfield Christian, 16-10
THIS WEEK: vs. Tehachapi
18. Arroyo Grande (6-3, 2-1 Mountain, D-I, 18)
LAST WEEK: lost to No. 13 Santa Maria-Righetti, 46-24
THIS WEEK: vs. Atascadero
19. Kennedy (8-0, 4-0 SSL, D-V, 23)
LAST WEEK: beat McFarland, 70-0
THIS WEEK: at No. 20 Shafter
20. Shafter (8-0, 4-0 SSL, D-V, 24)
LAST WEEK: BYE
THIS WEEK: vs. No. 19 Kennedy
21. Garces (3-5, 2-1 SWYL, D-II, 25)
LAST WEEK: beat No. 23 Centennial, 31-23
THIS WEEK: at No. 3 Liberty
22. Porterville (6-2, 1-2 EYL, D-IV, 20)
LAST WEEK: lost to No. 5 Tulare Union, 49-0
THIS WEEK: at Delano
23. Centennial (5-3, 1-2 SWYL, D-I, 23)
LAST WEEK: lost to No. 21 Garces, 31-23
THIS WEEK: vs. No. 4 Bakersfield
24. Hanford (5-3, 3-0 WYL, D-I, not ranked)
LAST WEEK: beat Visalia-Redwood, 34-14
THIS WEEK: vs. Visalia-Golden West
25. Fresno-Bullard (2-6, 1-2 CMAC, D-I, NR)
LAST WEEK: beat Madera, 49-27
THIS WEEK: vs. Madera South
Dropped out: No. 19 Clovis East, No. 21 Madera
Next 5: Clovis East, Madera, Independence, Caruthers, Clovis West
