Player of the Year: Isiah Fajardo, junior, Highland - The Southeast Yosemite League MVP helped lead Highland to a second Central Section Division III championships in the past three seasons. Hit a team-high .484 with 18 doubles and 23 runs batted in and 36 stolen bases. His 57 runs scored is a section record, according to historian Bob Barnett. Was also 4-0 with a 0.17 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 41 innings.

Coach of the Year: Mike Garza, Highland

First team

Pitcher: Kris Anglin, junior, Frontier - Pitched a one-hit complete game shutout over No. 1 Clovis-Buchanan in D-I semifinals. Was 6-3 with a 3.18 ERA with 90 strikeouts in 55 innings.

Pitcher: Austin Puskaric, senior, Frontier - The Southwest Yosemite League pitcher of the year was 6-2 with a 1.43 ERA. Will pitch at Cal State Bakersfield.

Catcher: Wade Froehlich, senior, Liberty - The sure-handed senior catcher nabbed nine base runners in 28 attempts. Also hit .424 (39 for 92) with three homers and 29 runs scored.

Infield: Kaleb Dickey, sophomore, Liberty - His nine home runs this season tied for the fourth-most in the nation for sophomores, according to MaxPreps.com. Had 46 RBIs.

Infield: Jarrett Brannen, senior, Bakersfield - The SWYL MVP batted .459 (39 for 85) with four homers and 25 RBIs. Also 8-3 with 3.08 ERA. Will play at San Francisco State.

Infield: Kobe Silva, senior, Frontier - The CSUB-bound senior led Frontier with five home runs and 26 RBIs while batting .409 (36 for 88).

Infield: Nick Salas, junior, Highland - The speedy infielder hit .470 (39 for 83) with 12 doubles, three triples and scored 42 runs. Also stole 26 bases for the D-III champions.

Infield: Riley Moran, senior, Ridgeview - South Yosemite League MVP hit .434 with 32 runs scored and was 8-4 with a 2.87 ERA with 81 strikeouts in 63 ⅓ innings.

Outfield: Jacob Tobias, sophomore, Liberty - Had a 47 RBIs, tied for third-most in California this season. Led Liberty with a .454 average and slugged eight homers.

Outfield: Jake Baker, senior, Bakersfield - The first-team all-league outfielder batted .407 (33 for 87) with 18 RBIs and scored 28 runs. Broke his dad’ school record with 29 stolen bases.

Outfield: Matthew Miranda, senior, Highland - The University of San Diego-bound senior was the veteran leader while batting .386 with 27 RBIs and was 9-2 with a 2.58 ERA.

Utility: Kade Sheedy, senior, Stockdale - Tossed a no-hitter over Centennial with 18 strikeouts on April 5. Was 4-1 with 1.80 ERA with 63 strikeouts and hit five homers. Headed to Cal Poly.

Second team

Pitcher: Brady Salyards, junior, Stockdale

Pitcher: Cesar Delgado, senior, Foothill

Catcher: Miguel Castilo, senior, Ridgeview

Infield: Elijah Pascual, senior, Frontier

Infield: Noah James, senior, Bakersfield

Infield: Garret Pavletich, senior, Liberty

Infield: Logun Clark, freshman, Taft

Outfield: A.J. Cleveland, sophomore, Highland

Outfield: Brock Calvillo, junior, Frontier

Outfield: Carson King, senior, Stockdale

Utility: Milo Villalobos, junior, Bakersfield Christian

Utility: Cutter Coffey, freshman, Liberty

Utility: Corbin Yaws, junior, Taft

Utility: Andrew Fajardo, senior, Highland

Honorable mention

Arvin: Christian Delacruz

Bakersfield Christian: Evan Cloyd, Nick Flowers, Noah Granillo, Kyle Langston, Tyler Torigiani, Christian Wilson

Chavez: Tim Ruiz

Centennial: Spencer Jenkins, David Villegas

Delano: Nathanial Cardenas

East: Luis Gutierrez, Carlos Lopez

Frontier: Nick Phair, Tristan Tatum

Garces: Izzy Halton

Golden Valley: Anthony Cuellar

Highland: Xabi Iparraguirre, Griffen Scarry

Independence: Jordan Lopez, Nick Perryman

Liberty: Brock Barron, Nick Oscarson, Andrew Yoder

North: Jarod Lucas, Joel Mooney

Ridgeview: Joseph Alatorre, Jacob Gutierrez, Jose Ruiz

Rosamond: Abraham Grimes

Stockdale: Jack Kaiser, Owen Nagel

Taft: Reese Hammons, Skyler Self, Jackson VanRoekel

Tehachapi: Eli Fisher, Riley Thomson

Wasco: Gilbert Acevado, Caleb Dobbs, Frankie Hinajosa, Elias Salinas

West: Luis Arroyo

