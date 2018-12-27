2018 BVarsity Volleyball All-Area Team
Player of the Year: Elise Ferreira, senior, Liberty
Coach of the Year: Jenae Long, Mira Monte
First Team
Jaleesa Caroccio, junior, Liberty - A defensive standout, Caroccio had a team-high 8.4 digs per set. She was a focal point for every opposing coach because of her ability to defense serves and kill shots.
Lailah Green, senior, Garces - The four-year varsity starter had 568 kills, 569 digs and 69 aces with 673 serves received. Will play collegiately at Campbell University in North Carolina.
Ava Palm, junior, Bakersfield - The junior was a do-it-all standout for the Drillers. Led the team with 350 kills, while also compiling 191 digs and 32 aces.
Hailey Plugge, junior, Frontier - Was a force for Frontier. Led the Titans with 660 assists, added 219 digs and was well-rounded at the net with 49 blocks and 187 kills.
Perri Starkey, senior, Garces - The UC Davis-bound senior was a four-year standout for the Rams. Led the team with 626 kills while hammering out 441 digs and 47 aces.
Kaitlan Tucker, senior, Liberty - A standout in the middle for the Patriots once again. Averaged 1.4 blocks per set. Also had 91 kills to just 10 hitting errors all season.
Second team
Catherine Balfanz, senior, Bakersfield Christian
Lauren Eknoian, senior, Centennial
Ashley Herman, freshman, Bakersfield Christian
Sophia Palm, senior, Bakersfield High
Paige Parker, senior, Tehachapi
Yuliana Rivera, senior, Mira Monte
Brynna Slayton, sophomore, Liberty
Honorable mention
Bakersfield High: Emma Larsen, Elysa Romanini, Halle Young
Bakersfield Christian: Grace Kennelley, Lexi Reynish, Jessica Stump
Centennial: Emily Clark, Zoe Richert, Casside Salcido
East: Jackie Mejorado, Venicia Ornelas
Frontier: CaTerra Daniels, Caroline McCarty
Garces: Aly Dees, Haley Martin
Highland: Nayeli Chavolla Ayala, Jazmyn Kizziar
Independence: Anaid Naranjo, Niam Edralin
Liberty: Paige Camarillo, Kaiah Sentes
Mira Monte: Angelina Bolanos, Jennifer Corona, Emily Hernandez, Samantha Perez
North: Hailey Flud, Ayleen Rodriguez
Ridgeview: Alyssa Hamon, Krystal Zavala
South: Alena Cisneros
Stockdale: Naomi Jennings, Kami Marion, Toni Perier
Tehachapi: Mady Cotta, Irey Sandholdt, Meagan Williams
West: Kierra Roberts
