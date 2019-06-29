Player of the Year: Sydney Hornbuckle, junior, Stockdale - The Colorado State-commit cemented herself has one of the top pitchers in the state while ending the season with 26 scoreless innings pitched in the Central Section Division I playoffs. Shut out Hanford West in the quarterfinals and Atascadero in the semifinals after not giving up a run in the final five innings in a 6-2 win over Paso Robles in the opening round. Then shutout Fresno-Bullard as the Mustangs won the D-I title, 1-0, for the first time since 2011. Finished the season with a 19-3 record and a 0.43 ERA with 157 strikeouts in 145 innings. Also led Stockdale with a .529 average and a team-high four home runs.
Coach of the Year: Amanda Hockett, Stockdale
First team
Pitcher: Talia Nielsen, senior, Liberty - The Southwest Yosemite League first-team pitcher led Liberty with a 14-7 record and a 1.00 ERA with 251 strikeouts in 153 ⅔ innings.
Pitcher: Helen Hayes, senior, Kern Valley - Led Kern Valley to a second consecutive D-V section title while going 19-2 with a 1.02 ERA and 263 strikeouts in 137 innings.
Catcher: Katelyn Hornbuckle, junior, Stockdale - The battery mate to her twin sister, Sydney, the junior catcher hit .430 with 20 RBIs and seven doubles for the D-I champions.
Infield: Izzy Nieblas, senior, Stockdale - The four-time first-team All-Area selection batted .434 this season and hit 12 doubles with 27 RBIs. Will play at University of Maine.
Infield: Jordan Head, senior, Frontier - Powerful hitter led Frontier with seven homers and 37 RBIs and a .505 average (46 for 91). Will play for Cal State Bakersfield.
Infield: Rylie Price, sophomore, Independence - Led the Falcons with a .519 batting average with 14 doubles, 34 RBIs and a .986 fielding percentage at second base.
Infield: Hailey Adams, senior, Frontier - The first-team SWYL selection hit .381 for Frontier with 32 hits, 10 doubles, four home runs and 29 RBIs.
Outfield: Elise Ontiveros, junior, Independence - Led Independence with 24 stolen bases while batting .460 with 31 RBIs, six doubles and three home runs.
Outfield: Taylor Hardin, senior, Stockdale - Hit .451 with 37 RBIs and scored the game-winning run in the D-I semifinals and had the game-winning hit in the finals.
Outfield: Presley Hosick, freshman, Liberty - The freshman standout led the Patriots with a .500 average (49 for 98) and 31 runs scored and was 4-2 with 0.64 ERA in 33 innings.
Utility: Jasmine Gorman, sophomore, Garces - The leadoff hitter for Garces was perfect on 12 stolen base attempts and had 13 doubles and 26 RBIs.
Second team
Pitcher: Alani Amaya, junior, Independence
Pitcher: Kadyn Smith, sophomore, Bakersfield Christian
Catcher: Cindy Sanchez, senior, Independence
Infield: Marissa Campos, sophomore, Highland
Infield: Ellie Waguespack, sophomore, Garces
Infield: Shelbie Valencia, sophomore, Liberty
Infield: Alexia Castro, freshman, Foothill
Outfield: Shelby Buchanan, junior, Garces
Outfield: Erlyn Campos, junior, Independence
Utility: Esmerelda Banuelos, junior, South
Utility: Te’la Beard, senior, Ridgeview
Utility: Kelcie Adams, senior, Frontier
Utility: Sadi Hartman, senior, Kern Valley
Honorable mention
Bakersfield: Morgan Wilke
Bakersfield Christian: Amanda Lazaro, Brooklyn Reed
Centennial: Mia Alejandro, Bethany Cobian, Bailey Garnett, Ali Smith, Paris Williamson
Desert: Moon Gonzales
Foothill: Connie Ramirez, Jasmine Westberry
Frazier Mountain: Shawnau Johnson, Kelsy Zuniga
Frontier: Kylie Havens, Kylie Unruh
Garces: Carlie Cheek
Highland: Brianna Acosta, Abigail Anderson, Nayeli Chavolla, Briana Solis
Independence: Britney Sanchez
Liberty: Nicole Enriguez, Alyssa Miller, Lauryn Serda
North: Hailey Flud, Emily Lake, Jerri Skiles, Stephanie Sparling
Ridgeview: Tiffany Martinez, Alyna Ruiz, Trinity Ybarra
Shafter: Nataly Espinoza
South: Marisa Garcia, Melissa Rios
Stockdale: Jayden Beam, Faith Hall, Elizabeth Malone, Kim Mireles
Taft: Kyleigh Phillips
Tehachapi: Bailey Damian
Wasco: Lily Castillo, Jocelyne Juarez
