Winning a Central Section Division I softball title will give any coach reason to give high praise to her team. But for Stockdale coach Amanda Hockett, her praise came long before the Mustangs secured the program’s first title in eight years because of the team chemistry that was evident all season.
“I would feel the same way whether we won the championship or not," Hockett said. "This team chemistry was great. They traveled in packs on campus. This was a fantastic group. They all just wanted to be together.”
Stockdale defeated Fresno-Bullard 1-0 in the section championship and ended the season with three consecutive 1-0 playoff victories.
Hockett is the 2019 BVarsity All-Area Softball Coach of the Year.
“This was a phenomenal year. And not just the way we finished. It was the bond,” Hockett said. “They were selfless players. With us to come out on top with a team where no one expected us to, it was very rewarding. This team was focused. They didn’t want to disappoint the coaches or themselves. They were totally bought in. This was a great season.”
Stockdale lost in the D-I semifinals the previous three seasons, including on the road at Clovis in 2018 when Hockett was away from the team to tend to her husband, Don, who was dealing with a medical condition.
Then the Mustangs began the season with a 4-2 record and scored more than five runs just twice in the first 12 games.
But Sydney Hornbuckle pitched 26 scoreless innings in the playoffs and along with her twin sister, Katelyn, and seniors Izzy Nieblas and Taylor Hardin, the Mustangs were able to win another Southwest Yosemite League title and gave up just one run in the four playoff games fort the first title for Stockdale since 2011.
