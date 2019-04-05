Wrestler of the Year: Shareni Donis, South - The three-time Central Section Masters champion went from becoming the first girls wrestler at South to finishing fourth at the CIF State Championships as a senior. Donis went 46-6 at 150 pounds this season and finishes her four-year career with a 103-19 record on the mat.
COY: Juan Gamino, Golden Valley
First team
Jacqueline Hernandez, Frontier, freshman, 101 - Burst on the high school scene with a fourth place finish at Masters and an eighth-place finish at state before injury-defaulting.
Genesis Quirarte, Ridgeview, junior, 106 - The two-time Masters champion won the 106 title before placing sixth in state, earning her second state medal in as many years.
Kendra Juarez, Foothill, junior, 113 - Finished the season with a 37-11 overall record. Finished third at Area, fourth at Masters and was a first-time state qualifier.
Ariana Juarez, Foothill, junior, 116 - The Area and Masters runner-up finished the season with a 38-7 overall record and was a first-time state qualifier.
Yazmine Perez, Mira Monte, freshman, 121 - Top finish for a freshman at Masters at 121, finishing third. Qualified for the state championship where she was unable to win a match.
Cindy Pelayo, East, senior, 126 - Topped off a fantastic prep career with a 28-3 record, a Masters title and a 3-2 record at state. Was the first All-Area Wrestler of the Year in 2016-17.
Aliana Lefotu, Golden Valley, sophomore, 131 - The sophomore finished the season with a 42-12 record, won the Masters championship and finished 2-2 in her appearance at state.
Orianna Morales, Bakersfield, sophomore, 137 - The Bakersfield High sophomore just missed out on state with a fifth-place finish at Masters after a second-place finish at Area.
Marian Perez, Ridgeview, senior, 143 - The Masters champion advanced to the quarterfinals at state and finished with a 2-2 record at Rabobank Arena.
Kendall Braswell, Liberty, freshman, 150 - In her first year in high school the Liberty freshman finished sixth at Masters after a third-place finish at the Area tournament.
Ehireme Ohens, Stockdale, sophomore, 160 - After moving to town from the East Bay in the middle of the season, Ohens finished fourth at Masters and medaled in eighth-place at state.
Maliya Castillo, Ridgeview, freshman, 170 - Took up the sport to begin the season and finished third at Masters and went 3-2 at state after losing in the opening championship round.
Kayvette Osorio, Golden Valley, senior, 189 - The senior capped off a fantastic career with a third Masters title. She went 2-2 in her fourth state appearance and held a 41-10 overall record this year.
Macy Bullard, Golden Valley, senior, 235 - After finishing third at Masters at heavyweight, the senior’s season ended with an 0-2 finish at state. Had a 26-11 record.
Second team
Destiny Dominguez, Golden Valley, sophomore, 101 pounds
Heydy Albarron, Foothill, senior, 106 pounds
Roxana Zavala, Arvin, junior, 111 pounds
Jennifer Garcia, Mira Monte, senior, 116 pounds
Jamae Barnes, West, senior, 121 pounds
Yasmine Scherer, North, freshman, 126 pounds
Jessica Manriquez, Foothill, junior, 131 pounds
Anastaiah Iturriria, Ridgeview, senior, 137 pounds
Julieana Cortez, Golden Valley, senior, 143 pounds
Ely Salas, Arvin, senior, 150 pounds
Vanessa Aguilar, Golden Valley, senior, 160 pounds
Haylee Adams, North, senior, 170 pounds
Haley Flores, West, senior, 189 pounds
Yasmin Medrano, Foothill, freshman, 235 pounds
Honorable mention
Bakersfield: Jocelyn Fernandez, Valene Garcia, Joceylen Ramirez
Centennial: Sadie Angel, Hazel Berry, Savannah Edwards, Gracie Lane, Paulina Salado
Desert: Kristina Bausler
East: Eloisa Alfaro, Galilea Chavez, Alondra Murillo
Foothill: Daniela Castro, Leila Garrido, Jessica Manriquez, Estella Rodriguez, Tatiana Sajic
Golden Valley: Celeste Cubillo, Kaitlyn Hunter, Vanessa Nebre
Highland: Keira Hemingway, Gabby Machado
Independence: Ashley Flores, Aaliysah Watts
Kennedy: Dezirae Alejandro, Heidi Garcia, Daisy Valdez
Kern Valley: Leah Villa
McFarland: Yadira Garcia
Mira Monte: Andrea Arias, Alondra Gomez, Hosana Saucedo, Samantha Vargas
North: Madison Castro, Crystal Espita, Kymbreiee McBee
Ridgeview: Mariah Armendariz, Camilla Caggianelli, Alize Garcia, Julianna Ochoa
Shafter: Jennifer Fernandez, Areyal Hernandez, Cloie Hernandez, Stephania Ledezma, Esmeralda Torres
South: Julissa Chavez, Monserrat Lupian, Jacqueline Torres, Suleimaanay Torres
Stockdale: Gabrielle Orozco
Wasco: Julie Lucas
West: Estella Magallanes
