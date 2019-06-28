Athletes of the Year: Faith Bender, sophomore, Liberty; Reese Renz, sophomore, Liberty - The two sophomore for Liberty came away with two medals each at the CIF State Track and Field Championships in May. Bender finished second in the discus with a personal-best mark of 168 feet, six inches and also finished fifth in the shot put (43-8.75). Renz finished third in the 300 hurdles in a PR of 42.24 seconds in the state finals and also placed sixth with a wind-aided PR of 14.15 in the 100 hurdles finals.
Coach of the Year: Ryan Renz, Liberty
First team
Mia Bolton, freshman, Bakersfield - The South Area champion in the 100 (11.97) finished third at the section championships, advancing to state in her first year in high school. Finished 18th in the state prelims (12.29).
Kynnedi McCall, senior, Bakersfield - Season was cut short in the postseason to a hamstring injury. Her PR of 54.61 at West Coast Relay stood at No. 1 in California for weeks. Will run at Cal State Fullerton.
Bella Rigby, sophomore, Liberty - After not qualifying out of South Area as a freshman, the freshman PR’d at 148-0 in the discus at the league championships before placing ninth at the state finals (141-6).
Alexa Schacher, senior, Liberty - The Liberty senior’s PR of 11-6 stood as the top girls pole vault this season. Won South Area title (10-6) and finished fifth at section finals (10-6). Will compete for Cal State Bakersfield next season.
Rebecca Vanderpoel, sophomore, Liberty - Saved her best for last in the 400. Set a PR of 55.80 in the state prelims, finishing 18th. Also advanced to state the 200, finishing 18th (25.01) and was anchor of 1,600 relay team at state.
Julia Pitter, senior, Shafter - The top triple jumper in Kern County set a PR of 37-10.5 at the Kern Invitational. Won South Area title (36-11.5) and finished 12th at section championships. Will compete for Biola University.
Sayra Raya, senior, Wasco - The four-year standout was the top girls distance runner in Kern County. Set a PR in the 3,200 (11:13.43), finishing sixth at the section championships. Also place seventh in 1,600 in section finals (5:10.02).
Jessianna Solis, senior, Highland - The Cal State Bakersfield-bound senior for Highland was a four-year standout for the Scots. Set a PR this season in the shot put (38-3.5) and season-best in discus (133-11) came at South Area.
Second team
Brooklyn Ford, freshman, Bakersfield
Hilda Gonzalez, sophomore, McFarland
Serena Hamilton, senior, East
Julie Johnson, sophomore, Highland
Kassidy Neptune, senior, Stockdale
Ellen Palmgren, junior, Liberty
Breoin Randle, sophomore, Bakersfield
Dede Salcido, senior, McFarland
Neshara Smith, senior, East
Macalya Wells, sophomore, Taft
Honorable mention
Arvin: Kimberly Luviano
Bakersfield: Taylor Linzie, Samiyah Walker
California City: Nicole Richardson
Centennial: Avery Collins
Desert: Madeline Martin
Frontier: Seaanna Lippincott, Mari Henning, Kaleight Ray
Golden Valley: Maurinique Avery, Tearra Haney
Highland: Haley Ulloa
Independence: Taylor Lopez, Aubrey Olsen, Amaya Williams
Kern Valley: Rachel Driskell
Liberty: Amanda Amos, Simi Ayeni, Nickie Sanchez
McFarland: Elizabeth Angulo, Kathy Rodriguez, Brianna Valles
North: Riley Davis
Rosamond: Morgan Hawkins
South: Serena Cisneros
Stockdale: Jaztyn Greer
Taft: Mackalya Wells
Tehachapi: America Teare
Wasco: Valeria Valdez
West: Alaysia Liggons
