Athletes of the Year: Faith Bender, sophomore, Liberty; Reese Renz, sophomore, Liberty - The two sophomore for Liberty came away with two medals each at the CIF State Track and Field Championships in May. Bender finished second in the discus with a personal-best mark of 168 feet, six inches and also finished fifth in the shot put (43-8.75). Renz finished third in the 300 hurdles in a PR of 42.24 seconds in the state finals and also placed sixth with a wind-aided PR of 14.15 in the 100 hurdles finals.

Coach of the Year: Ryan Renz, Liberty

First team

Mia Bolton, freshman, Bakersfield - The South Area champion in the 100 (11.97) finished third at the section championships, advancing to state in her first year in high school. Finished 18th in the state prelims (12.29).

Kynnedi McCall, senior, Bakersfield - Season was cut short in the postseason to a hamstring injury. Her PR of 54.61 at West Coast Relay stood at No. 1 in California for weeks. Will run at Cal State Fullerton.

Bella Rigby, sophomore, Liberty - After not qualifying out of South Area as a freshman, the freshman PR’d at 148-0 in the discus at the league championships before placing ninth at the state finals (141-6).

Alexa Schacher, senior, Liberty - The Liberty senior’s PR of 11-6 stood as the top girls pole vault this season. Won South Area title (10-6) and finished fifth at section finals (10-6). Will compete for Cal State Bakersfield next season.

Rebecca Vanderpoel, sophomore, Liberty - Saved her best for last in the 400. Set a PR of 55.80 in the state prelims, finishing 18th. Also advanced to state the 200, finishing 18th (25.01) and was anchor of 1,600 relay team at state.

Julia Pitter, senior, Shafter - The top triple jumper in Kern County set a PR of 37-10.5 at the Kern Invitational. Won South Area title (36-11.5) and finished 12th at section championships. Will compete for Biola University.

Sayra Raya, senior, Wasco - The four-year standout was the top girls distance runner in Kern County. Set a PR in the 3,200 (11:13.43), finishing sixth at the section championships. Also place seventh in 1,600 in section finals (5:10.02).

Jessianna Solis, senior, Highland - The Cal State Bakersfield-bound senior for Highland was a four-year standout for the Scots. Set a PR this season in the shot put (38-3.5) and season-best in discus (133-11) came at South Area.

Second team

Brooklyn Ford, freshman, Bakersfield

Hilda Gonzalez, sophomore, McFarland

Serena Hamilton, senior, East

Julie Johnson, sophomore, Highland

Kassidy Neptune, senior, Stockdale

Ellen Palmgren, junior, Liberty

Breoin Randle, sophomore, Bakersfield

Dede Salcido, senior, McFarland

Neshara Smith, senior, East

Macalya Wells, sophomore, Taft

Honorable mention

Arvin: Kimberly Luviano

Bakersfield: Taylor Linzie, Samiyah Walker

California City: Nicole Richardson

Centennial: Avery Collins

Desert: Madeline Martin

Frontier: Seaanna Lippincott, Mari Henning, Kaleight Ray

Golden Valley: Maurinique Avery, Tearra Haney

Highland: Haley Ulloa

Independence: Taylor Lopez, Aubrey Olsen, Amaya Williams

Kern Valley: Rachel Driskell

Liberty: Amanda Amos, Simi Ayeni, Nickie Sanchez

McFarland: Elizabeth Angulo, Kathy Rodriguez, Brianna Valles

North: Riley Davis

Rosamond: Morgan Hawkins

South: Serena Cisneros

Stockdale: Jaztyn Greer

Taft: Mackalya Wells

Tehachapi: America Teare

Wasco: Valeria Valdez

West: Alaysia Liggons

