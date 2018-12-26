2018 BVarsity All-Area Girls Tennis Team
Player of the Year: Alexsia Drulias, junior, Garces
Doubles Team of the Year: Alexsia Drulias, Jackie Sala, Garces - The Garces duo beat Fiona Yao and Jordan Pickett from Clovis North 6-4, 6-3 for the Central Section doubles title. The tandem also won a South Area championship and went undefeated in 2018.
Coach of the Year: Wesley Webb, North
First team
Kayla Ko, senior, Stockdale - The senior once again helped lead Stockdale deep in the team playoffs, as the Mustangs advanced to the D-I semifinals.
Greta Krueger, sophomore, Stockdale - After winning the section doubles title in 2017, the Stockdale sophomore advanced to the section tournament as a singles player.
Margo Kuney, senior, Bakersfield - The two-time All-Area first-team selection once again led the way for Bakersfield as the Drillers advanced to the D-II semifinals.
Payton Renz, senior, Liberty - Top singles player from the county to advance to the section championship out of the South Area. A two-team first-team selection.
Aleyna Young, junior, Centennial - The top player for Centennial is now a two-time first-team selection. Was one of four Kern County players to advance to the section tournament.
Second team
Kierstin Anderson, sophomore, Stockdale
Jasmine Flores, sophomore, Stockdale
Gabby Guijarro, sophomore, Stockdale
Riley Kent, senior, North
Sierra Kent, sophomore, North
Natalie Tun, freshman, Stockdale
Honorable mention
Bakersfield: Eileen Ablin, Grace Hudson
Bakersfield Christian: Lauren Buetow
Frontier: Grecia De La Cruz, Reilly Herndon
Highland: Tiffany Brownfield
Liberty: Simi Ayeni, Brooke Erickson, Hannah Purvis
Mira Monte: Julianna Barrientos, Yulisa Cortez
Ridgeview: Toka Welch
South: Aleah Cisneros
Taft: Diana Huizar, Valerie Munoz, Arelie Paz
Tehachapi: Catrina Hibbard
Wasco: McKenzie Salyards
