2018 BVarsity All-Area Girls Tennis Team

Player of the Year: Alexsia Drulias, junior, Garces

Doubles Team of the Year: Alexsia Drulias, Jackie Sala, Garces - The Garces duo beat Fiona Yao and Jordan Pickett from Clovis North 6-4, 6-3 for the Central Section doubles title. The tandem also won a South Area championship and went undefeated in 2018.

Coach of the Year: Wesley Webb, North

First team

Kayla Ko, senior, Stockdale - The senior once again helped lead Stockdale deep in the team playoffs, as the Mustangs advanced to the D-I semifinals.

Greta Krueger, sophomore, Stockdale - After winning the section doubles title in 2017, the Stockdale sophomore advanced to the section tournament as a singles player.

Margo Kuney, senior, Bakersfield - The two-time All-Area first-team selection once again led the way for Bakersfield as the Drillers advanced to the D-II semifinals.

Payton Renz, senior, Liberty - Top singles player from the county to advance to the section championship out of the South Area. A two-team first-team selection.

Aleyna Young, junior, Centennial - The top player for Centennial is now a two-time first-team selection. Was one of four Kern County players to advance to the section tournament.

Second team

Kierstin Anderson, sophomore, Stockdale

Jasmine Flores, sophomore, Stockdale

Gabby Guijarro, sophomore, Stockdale

Riley Kent, senior, North

Sierra Kent, sophomore, North

Natalie Tun, freshman, Stockdale

Honorable mention

Bakersfield: Eileen Ablin, Grace Hudson

Bakersfield Christian: Lauren Buetow

Frontier: Grecia De La Cruz, Reilly Herndon

Highland: Tiffany Brownfield

Liberty: Simi Ayeni, Brooke Erickson, Hannah Purvis

Mira Monte: Julianna Barrientos, Yulisa Cortez

Ridgeview: Toka Welch

South: Aleah Cisneros

Taft: Diana Huizar, Valerie Munoz, Arelie Paz

Tehachapi: Catrina Hibbard

Wasco: McKenzie Salyards

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.