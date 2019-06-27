Swimmer of the Year: Paige Taber, freshman, Independence - After an ankle injury while dancing in the kitchen at her house, the Independence freshman made the most of her return to the pool in March. In just four South Yosemite League meets, Taber qualified for the Central Section championships in six events, finishing third in the section finals with a personal-best time of 51.58 seconds in the 100-meter freestyle, finishing 22nd overall as the fastest freshman at the CIF State Championship in the 100 free.
Diver of the Year: Sophie Bouldoukian, senior, Garces - The Garces senior ended her high school diving career on top, scoring 399.25 points to win the Central Section diving championships in May as teammate Kim Mielke finished third. Bouldoukian then went on to finish 26th at the state championships.
Coach of the Year: Allison Abrams, Independence
First team
Isabella Garcia, sophomore, Garces - Southwest Yosemite League champion in the 500 free. Advanced to the section championships in 200 free and part of both relay teams.
Eliana Klubnikin, senior, Liberty - SWYL champion in the 100 breast and third in the 200 IM in league. Advanced to section championships in both events.
Payton Lewis, junior, Liberty - SWYL champion in the 100 free. Advanced to section championships in 50 free and 100 back and part of both relay teams for Liberty.
Emma McMurray, sophomore Liberty - Helped lead Liberty to school records in both relays and qualified for section finals in 50 free and 100 fly.
Slaytynn Simpson, junior, Liberty - Advanced to CIF State Championships in 100 fly after second-place finish at section championship for second consecutive season.
Jessica Riggs, senior, Tehachapi - Had senior season cut short just before league championships to eye injury. Accepted to Naval Academy and will compete on swim team.
Second team
Shelby Drake, senior, Centennial
Antonia Perrier, sophomore, Stockdale
Alaina Riggs, freshman, Tehachapi
Caroline Rous, sophomore, Bakersfield
Anna Travis, junior, Frontier
Kelly Washburn, senior, Bakersfield Christian
Logan Wimbish, freshman, Garces
Sydney Yasukochi, junior, Liberty
Honorable mention
Bakersfield: Chloe Mauldin, Talia Mickelson, McKelvey Rickett
Bakersfield Christian: Chloe McKay, Alison Reeves, Elizabeth Rehkopf, Emily Wise
Centennial: Ellie Cruz, Kaley Drewey, Kristyn Feola
Frontier: Emma Burgess, Charley Nunley, Cara Polte, Megan Romasanta, Alexis Swaney
Garces: Jana Dulcich, Laura Gonzalez, Kim Mielke, Reiley Pike
Highland: Aliyah Pilien
Independence: Alyssa Bell, Jori Suburu
Liberty: Pricilla Castilo, Lyndsay Hicks, Hannah Hosman, Rachelle McCormick, Kaitlyn McDonell, Bryleigh Nixon, Joselle Sortijas, Samantha Urmston
Stockdale: Katherine Bailey, Sophia Gonzalez, Andi Napier
Wasco: Victoria Bernal, Gabriella Hunter
