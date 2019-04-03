2018-19 BVarsity All-Area Girls Soccer Team
Player of the Year: Taylor Lucas, forward, senior Frontier - The Southwest Yosemite League most valuable player is headed to Cal State Stanislaus on scholarship. The senior had 13 goals, five assists and was a team captain for the Titans this season.
Coach of the Year: Luis Tello, Arvin
First team
Stevie Reynolds, forward, freshman, Garces - The first-team SWYL selection had a team-high 21 goals and 11 assists for the Rams. Scored two goals six times this season.
Alyssa Cleveland, forward, junior, Highland - The Southeast Yosemite League offensive player of the year led the Scots to the league title with 20 goals and six assists.
Devan Furukawa, forward, senior, Independence - The South Yosemite League offensive player of the year led the league champions with 20 goals, including a five-goal performance on Jan. 23.
Maddie Franklin, midfielder, senior, Frontier - The senior is headed to New Mexico State on scholarship. Named to the SYWL first team while scoring six goals and adding three assists.
Cielo Mazantini, midfielder, senior, Independence - The senior headed to Mississippi Valley State scored eight goals and had eight assists for the Falcons this season.
Cynthia Flores, midfield, junior, Liberty - A dynamic scorer and offensive force was one of the top goal scorers in the SWYL and added double-digit assists for the league champion Patriots.
Vanessa Sepulveda, midfielder, senior, Liberty - The SWYL defensive player of the year was instrumental in the Patriots winning the league title. Liberty yielded just 28 goals this season.
Serena Rodriguez, defender, freshman, East - In her first year in high school, the freshman was named the Southeast Yosemite League defensive player of the year.
Shannon Macy, defender, senior, Ridgeview - The SYL defensive player of the year helped lead the Wolf Pack to seven shutouts and a second-place finish in league play.
Chloe Sizemore, defender, senior, Frontier - The senior signed to Cal State Bakersfield was named first-team SWYL helping the Frontier defense and scored four goals and five assists.
Hayden Mauldin, freshman, goalkeeper, Bakersfield - The SWYL goalkeeper of the year was tasked with holding down the goal for the Drillers. Pitched three shutouts this season.
Second team
Avery Collins, junior, forward, Centennial
Laila Baamuer, freshman, forward, East
Serena Cisneros, junior, forward, South
Natalia Antongiovanni, junior, midfielder, Garces
Haley Obenshrin, senior, midfielder, Stockdale
Ellie Gore, sophomore, midfielder, Liberty
Citali Sanchez, freshman, midfielder, Arvin
Maddie Toomer, senior, defender, Frontier
Kassadi Reece, junior, defender, Liberty
Kylie Lopez, junior, defender, Highland
Julianna Alexander, junior, goalkeeper, Centennial
Honorable mention
Arvin: Ada Carbabello, Mariela Lopez, Anahi Mora
Bakersfield: Xiclali Melgoza Reyes
Bakersfield Christian: Emma Watson
California City: Nicole Richardson
Centennial: Gianna Valenti, Julianna Olejnik
Chavez: Claudia Quinonez, Elvia Ramirez
Desert: Veronica Blackburn
Foothill: Camila Morcada, Alicia Ramirez, Yunique Rosales
Frazier Mountain: Ryann Bodman, Cesiley Shankin
Frontier: Thalia Chaverria
Garces: Natalina Antongiovanni
Golden Valley: Vanessa Casas, Michelle Camacho
Highland: Viola Anderson
Independence: Domonique Advincula, Andie Gaines, Katelyn Gonzalez
Kennedy: Angel Carranza, Julie Garcia, Ashley Ramirez
Kern Valley: Jordan Allen, Rachel Driskell
Liberty: Ryen Evans, Nicholetta Froelich, Madison Frey, Madison McMahon
Mira Monte: Judith Rodriguez
Ridgeview: Kristen Gonzalez, Mikayla Polanco
Rosamond: Wendy Campos, Victoria Gomez, Alyana Finch
Shafter: Pamela Barajas
South: Mariela Acevado
Stockdale: Mia LaClair, Mariah Macias, Mayi Mazo
Taft: Izabella Nuncio
Tehachapi: Leilani Moringlane
Wasco: Genesis Acosta, Karen Garcia, Destinie Martinez
West: Destinee Davis, Keyla Romero
