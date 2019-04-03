2018-19 BVarsity All-Area Girls Soccer Team

Player of the Year: Taylor Lucas, forward, senior Frontier - The Southwest Yosemite League most valuable player is headed to Cal State Stanislaus on scholarship. The senior had 13 goals, five assists and was a team captain for the Titans this season.

Coach of the Year: Luis Tello, Arvin

First team

Stevie Reynolds, forward, freshman, Garces - The first-team SWYL selection had a team-high 21 goals and 11 assists for the Rams. Scored two goals six times this season.

Alyssa Cleveland, forward, junior, Highland - The Southeast Yosemite League offensive player of the year led the Scots to the league title with 20 goals and six assists.

Devan Furukawa, forward, senior, Independence - The South Yosemite League offensive player of the year led the league champions with 20 goals, including a five-goal performance on Jan. 23.

Maddie Franklin, midfielder, senior, Frontier - The senior is headed to New Mexico State on scholarship. Named to the SYWL first team while scoring six goals and adding three assists.

Cielo Mazantini, midfielder, senior, Independence - The senior headed to Mississippi Valley State scored eight goals and had eight assists for the Falcons this season.

Cynthia Flores, midfield, junior, Liberty - A dynamic scorer and offensive force was one of the top goal scorers in the SWYL and added double-digit assists for the league champion Patriots.

Vanessa Sepulveda, midfielder, senior, Liberty - The SWYL defensive player of the year was instrumental in the Patriots winning the league title. Liberty yielded just 28 goals this season.

Serena Rodriguez, defender, freshman, East - In her first year in high school, the freshman was named the Southeast Yosemite League defensive player of the year.

Shannon Macy, defender, senior, Ridgeview - The SYL defensive player of the year helped lead the Wolf Pack to seven shutouts and a second-place finish in league play.

Chloe Sizemore, defender, senior, Frontier - The senior signed to Cal State Bakersfield was named first-team SWYL helping the Frontier defense and scored four goals and five assists.

Hayden Mauldin, freshman, goalkeeper, Bakersfield - The SWYL goalkeeper of the year was tasked with holding down the goal for the Drillers. Pitched three shutouts this season.

Second team

Avery Collins, junior, forward, Centennial

Laila Baamuer, freshman, forward, East

Serena Cisneros, junior, forward, South

Natalia Antongiovanni, junior, midfielder, Garces

Haley Obenshrin, senior, midfielder, Stockdale

Ellie Gore, sophomore, midfielder, Liberty

Citali Sanchez, freshman, midfielder, Arvin

Maddie Toomer, senior, defender, Frontier

Kassadi Reece, junior, defender, Liberty

Kylie Lopez, junior, defender, Highland

Julianna Alexander, junior, goalkeeper, Centennial

Honorable mention

Arvin: Ada Carbabello, Mariela Lopez, Anahi Mora

Bakersfield: Xiclali Melgoza Reyes

Bakersfield Christian: Emma Watson

California City: Nicole Richardson

Centennial: Gianna Valenti, Julianna Olejnik

Chavez: Claudia Quinonez, Elvia Ramirez

Desert: Veronica Blackburn

Foothill: Camila Morcada, Alicia Ramirez, Yunique Rosales

Frazier Mountain: Ryann Bodman, Cesiley Shankin

Frontier: Thalia Chaverria

Garces: Natalina Antongiovanni

Golden Valley: Vanessa Casas, Michelle Camacho

Highland: Viola Anderson

Independence: Domonique Advincula, Andie Gaines, Katelyn Gonzalez

Kennedy: Angel Carranza, Julie Garcia, Ashley Ramirez

Kern Valley: Jordan Allen, Rachel Driskell

Liberty: Ryen Evans, Nicholetta Froelich, Madison Frey, Madison McMahon

Mira Monte: Judith Rodriguez

Ridgeview: Kristen Gonzalez, Mikayla Polanco

Rosamond: Wendy Campos, Victoria Gomez, Alyana Finch

Shafter: Pamela Barajas

South: Mariela Acevado

Stockdale: Mia LaClair, Mariah Macias, Mayi Mazo

Taft: Izabella Nuncio

Tehachapi: Leilani Moringlane

Wasco: Genesis Acosta, Karen Garcia, Destinie Martinez

West: Destinee Davis, Keyla Romero

