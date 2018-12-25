2018 BVarsity All-Area Girls Golf Team
Golfer of the Year: Gillian Galicia, senior, Liberty
Coach of the Year: Nick Kaiser, Stockdale
First Team
Bethany Anderson, senior, Stockdale - The two-time All-Area first-team selection led Stockdale to the SWYL title while shooting an 83 at the Central Section championships.
Regan Barton, junior, Liberty - The South Area champion averaged an 82.6 this season. Her lowest score came with a 3-over 75 at North Kern during league action.
Emma Copeland, senior, Frontier - A two-time All-Area first-team selection, her best round this season came with a 79 at South Area. Finished with an 80.66 league average.
Claire Cornejo, senior, Garces - One of the most consistent golfers in the Central Section. Shot under 80 in three of the six league tournaments and qualified for the SoCal regionals.
Julianna Escobedo, sophomore, Garces - Three times the sophomore shot under 80 in league play with a 78 in each of those rounds.
Iris Han, freshman, Stockdale - Had her best round of the season at the South Area Championship with a 7-over-par 79. Twice shot an 80 in league play.
Second team
Jaidyn Eldridge, sophomore, Centennial
Samantha Guerrero, senior, North
Alyssa Irey, senior, Frontier
Amy James, senior, Frontier
Cielo Mazantini, senior, Independence
Macayla Wells, sophomore, Taft
Christina Xin, sophomore, Stockdale
