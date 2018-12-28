2018 BVarsity All-Area Girls Cross Country

Runner of the Year: Hilda Gonzalez, sophomore, McFarland - In just two years in high school, the McFarland sophomore becomes the first two-time recipient as Girls Runner of the Year since Tijerra Lynch won the award in 2008-09 at Ridgeview. Finished third in the Central Section Division I championships behind Clovis-Buchanan standouts Meagan Lowe (second at state) and section champion Corie Smith (missed state to illness). Gonzalez won 3-mile titles at Morro Bay Invitational, Golden West Invitational and a 5k title the Jim White Invitational where she ran a personal-best 17:47.

Coach of the Year: Omar Garcia, Wasco

First Team 

Maddie Baytosh, freshman, Centennial - The Centennial freshman had a very successful start to her high school career with a third place finish in the SWYL championships.

Dede Salcedo, senior, McFarland - The former Runner of the Year finishes high school career as a three-time first-team selection. Will run in college at Stanislaus State.

Sayra Raya, senior, Wasco - The Wasco senior finished second at the Central Section D-III championships in 19:36, leading the Tigers to the section title.

Nickie Sanchez, senior, Liberty - The two-time first-team selection finished second in the SWYL championships and 16th in the section D-II finals. Set a 5K PR at league mini meet in 19:13.

Allison Staricka, junior, Centennial - The SWYL champion set a PR in 18:41. Also won the East Bakersfield Invitational title and finished 23rd in the D-I section finals.

Haley Ulloa, sophomore, Highland - The SEYL champion led Highland to the section D-IV title with a second place finish with a PR of 19:35 in the championships.

Second Team

Macy Cholometes, senior, Stockdale

Kayli Gonzalez, sophomore, McFarland

Kaitlyn Hernandez, sophomore, McFarland

Valeria Valdez, senior, Wasco

Brianna Valles, junior, McFarland

Jocelyn Vasquez, freshman, McFarland

Honorable mention

Bakersfield: Cori Fanucchi

Delano: Jennifer Gutierrez

Foothill: Teresa Marmolejo, Gabby Ramos, Kylie Ruiz

Frontier: Madison Gomez, Isobelle Halling, Dahlia Keo

Garces: Allie Arretche

Highland: Alexa Coburn, Ysabel Gamon, Neyda Martinez, Crystal Torrecillas

Independence: Alicia Muralles, Victoria Suarez

Liberty: Ellen Palmgren, Rebecca Vanderpoel

Mira Monte: Karen Martinez

North: Beverly Weeden

Ridgeview: Savanna Ericsson, Isabel Medina, Lucero Rojas

Shafter: Priscilla Barajas, Analyssa Torres

Stockdale: Kaitlyn Lavarias, Taylor Smith

Wasco: Alejandro Birreuta, Crystal Raya, Elizabeth Reyes, Ixchel Sanchez

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.