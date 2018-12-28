2018 BVarsity All-Area Girls Cross Country
Runner of the Year: Hilda Gonzalez, sophomore, McFarland - In just two years in high school, the McFarland sophomore becomes the first two-time recipient as Girls Runner of the Year since Tijerra Lynch won the award in 2008-09 at Ridgeview. Finished third in the Central Section Division I championships behind Clovis-Buchanan standouts Meagan Lowe (second at state) and section champion Corie Smith (missed state to illness). Gonzalez won 3-mile titles at Morro Bay Invitational, Golden West Invitational and a 5k title the Jim White Invitational where she ran a personal-best 17:47.
Coach of the Year: Omar Garcia, Wasco
First Team
Maddie Baytosh, freshman, Centennial - The Centennial freshman had a very successful start to her high school career with a third place finish in the SWYL championships.
Dede Salcedo, senior, McFarland - The former Runner of the Year finishes high school career as a three-time first-team selection. Will run in college at Stanislaus State.
Sayra Raya, senior, Wasco - The Wasco senior finished second at the Central Section D-III championships in 19:36, leading the Tigers to the section title.
Nickie Sanchez, senior, Liberty - The two-time first-team selection finished second in the SWYL championships and 16th in the section D-II finals. Set a 5K PR at league mini meet in 19:13.
Allison Staricka, junior, Centennial - The SWYL champion set a PR in 18:41. Also won the East Bakersfield Invitational title and finished 23rd in the D-I section finals.
Haley Ulloa, sophomore, Highland - The SEYL champion led Highland to the section D-IV title with a second place finish with a PR of 19:35 in the championships.
Second Team
Macy Cholometes, senior, Stockdale
Kayli Gonzalez, sophomore, McFarland
Kaitlyn Hernandez, sophomore, McFarland
Valeria Valdez, senior, Wasco
Brianna Valles, junior, McFarland
Jocelyn Vasquez, freshman, McFarland
Honorable mention
Bakersfield: Cori Fanucchi
Delano: Jennifer Gutierrez
Foothill: Teresa Marmolejo, Gabby Ramos, Kylie Ruiz
Frontier: Madison Gomez, Isobelle Halling, Dahlia Keo
Garces: Allie Arretche
Highland: Alexa Coburn, Ysabel Gamon, Neyda Martinez, Crystal Torrecillas
Independence: Alicia Muralles, Victoria Suarez
Liberty: Ellen Palmgren, Rebecca Vanderpoel
Mira Monte: Karen Martinez
North: Beverly Weeden
Ridgeview: Savanna Ericsson, Isabel Medina, Lucero Rojas
Shafter: Priscilla Barajas, Analyssa Torres
Stockdale: Kaitlyn Lavarias, Taylor Smith
Wasco: Alejandro Birreuta, Crystal Raya, Elizabeth Reyes, Ixchel Sanchez
