Player of the Year: Kathy Rodriguez, senior, McFarland - The four-year varsity standout for the Cougars averaged 13.8 points and 14.2 rebounds per game this season, and helped lead the Cougars to the CIF State Division III Championship. During the Cougars’ eight playoff games, Rodriguez averaged 16 points and 16 rebounds per game, including a stretch in the first three rounds of the CIF Southern California Regionals in which she had at least 19 points and 19 rebounds in each game.
Coach of the Year: Johnny Samaniego, McFarland
First team
Neli Diaz, senior, guard, McFarland - The program’s all-time leading scorer finished her career with 2,018 points, including averaging a team-high 18.9 points per game this season. She also averaged 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals per game as the Cougars advanced to the Division III state title game.
Lexus Green, senior, guard, Garces - The Southwest Yosemite League MVP led the Rams with 18.6 points, 4.7 steals, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 steals per game during league play. A dynamic scorer, she's also one of the best ball handlers in the Central Section.
Hannah Hurley, senior, guard, Kern Valley - The senior leaves Kern Valley scoring 1,886 career points, including averaging 20.5 per game this season. She scored a season-high 40 points against California City on Dec. 21, the fourth 40-point game of her career.
Taylor Linzie, junior, forward, Bakersfield - Averaged 9.9 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game for the Central Section Division II champions. Recorded 15 double-doubles including an impressive 19-point, 21-rebound performance against Hanford on Dec. 29.
Kanyah Patterson, junior, guard, East - The Southeast Yosemite League MVP led the way for East with 18.5 points per game. Scored more than 20 points 13 times and had two 30-plus point performances. Put home a season-high 35 against Taft in the season opener.
Teagan Thurman, junior, forward, Tehachapi - The South Yosemite League MVP helped lead the Warriors to a share of the league title, averaging 17.8 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. Had a streak of 11 consecutive games posting a double-double.
Second team
Julie Hernandez, senior, guard, McFarland
McKenna Hsiung, senior, guard, Bakersfield
Naomi Jennings, senior, forward, Stockdale
Nevaeh Linton, junior, guard, Highland
Addisyn McMurtrey, sophomore, guard, Garces
Ray Vaughn, junior, guard, West
Honorable mention
Bakersfield: Kiara Frink
Bakersfield Christian: Lanie Jackson, Dami Sule
Centennial: Riley Dougherty
Chavez: Kayla Sanchez
Frazier Mountain: Shawnau Johnson
Frontier: Elise Enriquez, Madison Torres
Garces: Myyah Goolsby, Aliyah Johnson, Ire Penesa-Heiser
Golden Valley: Tiffany Amos, Ayanna Dunn
Highland: Nayeli Chavolla Ayala
Kennedy: Brenda Flores, Jasmine Ruiz
Kern Valley: Brenna Acosta, Maddie Hurley
Independence: Asia Kirven, Aleyah Wandick
Liberty: Perla Almaguer, Breanna Canfield, Jenna Sampley
Mira Monte: Amari Blackmon, Mayra Guzman, Samantha Perez
North: Kim Chavez, Hailey Flud
Ridgeview: Jordan Francisco, Krystal Zavala
Rosamond: Jazmine Borrego, Hannah Grimes, Ashley Marquez
Shafter: Monica Birrueta, Alyssa Perez
Taft: Reagan Hamilton
Tehachapi: Mady Cotta, Irey Sandholdt
West: Celeste Thomas-Roberts, Kierra Thomas-Roberts
Wonderful Prep: Alexis Gonzales, Victoria Rivera
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.