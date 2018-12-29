2018 BVarsity All-Area Football Team
Player of the Year: Sam Stewart Jr., senior, Liberty - There is no shortage of accolades for this Liberty senior. Stewart rushed for 1,972 yards and 21 touchdowns while hauling in 26 catches for another 301 yards and two more scores despite not playing the second half of games for much of the regular season. His performance in the Central Section Division I playoffs was one for the ages. He carried the ball 36 times for 244 yards and one touchdown in a 24-23 victory over Clovis-Buchanan on the road. Ten times Stewart rushed for more than 100 yards and he averaged 7.6 yards per carry despite defenses keying on him every snap. Not to forget, Stewart was also a starting middle linebacker, adding 49 tackles — six for a loss — and two sacks. Stewart finished with more than 4,000 rushing yards and 45 rushing touchdowns in his high school career.
Offensive Player of the Year: Alex Aguilar, senior, Shafter - Leaves Shafter as the top quarterback statistically in the Kern County history books. According to section historian Bob Barnett, Aguilar set carer records with 140 total touchdowns for a quarterback — 88 passing, 52 rushing and two more on defense. Aguilar finished his career with 11,645 total yards, 8,209 of which came through the air — a county record. Broke another county record for touchdowns scored in a season this year with 44 passing, 20 rushing and also scoring on an interception and a fumble recovery. Finished the 2018 campaign with 3,436 passing yards, another 1,178 rushing and added 66 tackles on defense.
Defensive Player of the Year: Ben Yurosek, junior, Bakersfield Christian - The junior is quickly becoming one of the top two-way college recruits in California as a 6-foot-5, 220 pound force at tight end and defensive end. Had 82 tackles this season and added 15.5 sacks despite being double-teamed throughout. Had a season-high five sacks against Highland in the D-III quarterfinals. Also caught 27 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns at tight end. Was a first-team All-Area selection as a sophomore in 2017. Has 28.5 career sacks in just two seasons.
Coach of the Year: Mario Millan, Kennedy
First team
Offense
Quarterback
Hector Gonzalez, senior, Liberty - A consistent leader for Liberty, as he guided the Patriots to the Central Section Division I championship game. Threw for 1,943 yards with 20 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
Running back
Wesley Wilson, junior, Bakersfield - Led BHS with 1,171 rushing yards and scored 18 touchdowns despite not playing in the second half in all but seven games this season. Ran for more than 100 yards seven times.
Tyreak Walker, senior, Kennedy - Had a section-best 2,219 rushing yards and added 30 rushing touchdowns. Ran for 203 yards and two touchdowns in the D-V section title game — which resulted in a Thunderbirds win.
Offensive Line
Daniel Viveros, senior, Liberty - The 2018 CIF State Track and Field shot put champion is now a two-time All-Area first-team selection in football. Led the way for an offense that averaged 236 yards per game on the ground.
Brycen Lindsey, senior, Liberty - The three-year starter on the offensive line helped lead the way to a second consecutive Southwest Yosemite League championships. Paved the way in one of the top run games in D-I.
Emmanuel Castro, senior, Garces - The two-time All-Area first-team selection was once again the leader of the Rams' offensive line. Big-bodied at 6-foot-2, 290 pounds, Castro was able to open holes in the run game while providing quarterback Joseph Campbell time in the pocket.
Ivan Garza, senior, Kennedy - Paved the way for the top rushing offense in the section. The Thunderbirds won a school-record 13 games, while averaging 352 rushing yards per game and scoring 76 touchdowns on the ground.
Sean Crowley, senior, Bakersfield - Led the way up front for the Drillers with 32 pancake blocks this season. The BHS offense averaged nearly 400 total yards per game and had three backs go over 500 yards rushing.
Wide receiever/Tight End
Myran Randle, senior, Bakersfield Christian - Had a team-high 10 touchdown catches for BCHS this season. Finished his senior year with 31 catches for 617 yards. Also had team-high five interceptions on defense.
Jackson Sanchez, junior, Shafter - The main target for record-setting quarterback Alex Aguilar, Sanchez led the county with 1,351 receiving yards and 16 touchdown catches. Had four 100-plus yard receiving games, including a 227-yard, three-touchdown performance against Arvin.
Offensive utlity
Evan Burkhart, junior, Stockdale - One of the most electric players in the county this season after being thrust into the quarterback position during the third week of the year. Recorded over 2,000 total yards of offense and accounted for 22 touchdowns.
Isaac Jernagin, junior, Bakersfield - This dynamic athlete is already garnering Pac-12 attention. Jernagin rushed for 521 yards and seven touchdowns, caught 12 passes for 125 yards and two scores, started on defense and was the lead kick returner for the Drillers.
Ramon Henderson, junior, Liberty - The speedy wide receiver (10.70 in the 100) with a long frame (6-foot-3) led Liberty with 32 catches for 580 yards and nine touchdowns. Also one of the top kick returners in the county.
Defense
Defensive Line
Jacob Zeimet, senior, Bakersfield - Is the all-time leader in career sacks for BHS despite playing just two years on varsity. Had 76 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 25 quarterback hurries and 10 sacks this year.
Kaden Uribe, senior, Garces - The first-team SWYL selection tallied 58 tackles, seven sacks and one interception this season. Had a season-high four sacks against Centennial.
Osmar Velez, senior, Wasco - The resurgent season for Wasco was led in part to the defense. The 6-1, 295-pound Velez was a big reason why, recording 99 tackles and a team-high six sacks.
Linebacker
Anthony Villanueva, senior, Liberty - The SWYL Defensive Player of the Year had 78 tackles, four sacks and led a defense that shut out three teams, including Bakersfield High in the regular-season finale.
Adrian Moreno, senior, Bakersfield - The three-year starter for the Drillers had 75 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and six sacks. Also added an interception, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble for BHS.
Tate Eenigenburg, senior, Bakersfield Christian - Led the South Yosemite League with 140 tackles at linebacker. Recorded double-digit tackles in nine of 12 games this season, including a season-high 16 in the D-III section finals.
Defensive Back
Carl Jones, senior, Bakersfield - The UCLA-bound senior could have been named to the offensive or defensive first-team. Had more than 1,200 all-purpose yards, averaged 35 yards per punt return, and had 66 tackles for the Drillers.
Cameron Williams, senior, Bakersfield - The three-year starter at safety and quarterback will play in the secondary at the University of Washington. Was rarely targeted on defense because of his next-level talent level.
Keonte Glinton, senior, Bakersfield Christian - Played on varsity all four years in high school, including the last two seasons at BCHS. The Wyoming-bound senior had 40 tackles and was the team's leading receiver on offense with 35 catches.
Isaiah Jernagin, senior, Bakersfield - The Cal Poly-bound senior had two interceptions, 32 tackles and came up big for the Drillers all season in the secondary.
Hunter Riley, senior, Liberty - The leader of the secondary for Liberty had three interceptions and deflected six passes, including three against Clovis in the D-I playoffs.
Defensive Utility
Ceyontay Bell, senior, Bakersfield - Played both ways for BHS over the last two seasons. Had 78 tackles and returned two of his four interceptions for touchdowns.
Dylan Tooker, junior, Liberty - Had 96 tackles this season, including a season-high 11 in a 7-0 win at Bakersfield High in the regular-season finale. Also recorded four sacks and had one interception.
Kicker
Brayden Blevins, sophomore, Liberty - The sophomore was perfect on all 51 of his point-after attempts and was 11 of 13 on field goals. The biggest came when he converted a 29-yard field goal as time expired to beat Clovis-Buchanan in the D-I semifinals.
Punter
Steven Fuentes, senior, Highland - His 43.1 yard-per punt average this season was third in the state, according to MaxPreps.com. Six of his 22 punts were within the 20-yard line and he had a long of 56 yards.
Second team
Quarterback
Josh Maran, senior, Bakersfield Christian
Running back
Chris Romero, senior, North
Pedro Avila, senior, Shafter
Offensive Line
Ryan Aguilar, senior, Liberty
Will Waterhouse, senior, Shafter
Logan Smith, senior, Tehachapi
Mason Partain, senior, North
Antwon Thompson, senior, Bakersfield
WR/TE
Brandon Dunn, senior, Stockdale
D.J. Adams, junior, Centennial
Offensive Utility
Yocanni Sandoval, senior, Kennedy
Shaun Allen, sophomore, Ridgeview
Daelin Degraffenreid, senior, Ridgeview
Defense
Defensive line
Ben Olinger, senior, Liberty
Colby Warkentin, senior, Centennial
Jonathan Jennings, senior, Centennial
Linebacker
Dylan Holmes, junior, Liberty
Ryan Harlan, senior, South
Anthony Ramirez, junior, Ridgeview
Defensive back
Tahj Wright, senior, Ridgeview
Grant Bloom, senior, Centennial
Alijah Alexander-Williams, junior, Ridgeview
Defensive Utility
Matthew Bayaca, senior, Highland
Shannon Ferguson, senior, North
Honorable mention
Arvin: Angel Garza, Jorge Rosales
Bakersfield: Cameron Bonner, Chris Elliott, Seth Morin, Chris Rivera
Bakersfield Christian: Noah Doss, Elijah Fisher, Chris Gutierrez, Donte Harris, Dylan Parcher, Jordan Phillips, David Steele, Alex Wallace
Boron: Skyler Smith
California City: Perrion Grays, Marquis McKenzie
Centennial: Hunter Agnetti, Kyle Connelly, Ty Glass, Jacob Navarro
Chavez: Reuben Cervantes, Alex Medel, Elijah Rangel
Delano: Erik Manjarrez
East: Andrew Almazon, Jason Beltran, Nathan Carr, Richard Lara, Luis Ramirez
Foothill: D’wanni Gillard
Frontier: Kolten Baker, Ernest Jackson, Austen Mahan, Dustin Montanio
Garces: Traveion Bell, Dylan Briscoe, Isaac Bowers, Joseph Campbell, P.J. Hernandez, Nick Lopez, Nick Tobias
Golden Valley: Carlos Flores
Highland: Matthew Bayaca, Jahi Hudgins, Nathan Jackson, Matthew Miranda, Shabazz Muhammad, Nick Salas, Angel Trevino, Roy Valdez
Independence: Luis Alvarez, Sergio Borreli, Malik Delouth, Armani Denweed, Jacob Garibay, Jayden Harris-Ervin, David Hernandez, Dominick Robinson, Shawn Warren
Kennedy: Jonathan Carrillo, Tito Enciso, David Estrada, Jesse Fiero, Pedro Garcia, Fernando Herrera, Eddie Hernandez, Cristian Maldonado, Savio Rios, Chris Sandoval
Kern Valley: Ryan Walker
Liberty: Tyler Hughes, Jake Jaime, Winston Jountti, Connor Matzke, Jake O’Connell
McFarland: Julian Avila, Cesar Moreno
Mira Monte: Eddie Perez, Yiannis Vlahakis
North: Cole Fields, Cameron Gray, Alejandro Marquez, Dylan Rutledge
Ridgeview: Jaali Burres, Zion Hall, Justin Hinzo, Eddie Jackson, Jacob Martin, Pierre Morrison, Zach Pierce, Justin Spainhoward, Tommy Strickland, Chris Thompson, Jacob Zavala
Rosamond: Colby Adams, Rico Becerra, Benjamin Romo
Shafter: Issac Enriquez, Joel Herrera, Colby Miller, Jose Ortiz, Marco Rodriguez, Rafa Zamudio
South: Bryson Aguirre, Edward Gonzales, Cristian Gonzalez, Joe Jones, Daniel Lomax, Damian Mireles, Deveon Williams
Stockdale: Tucker Arias, Michael Gabaldon, Tanner Willford
Taft: Jordan Miranda
Tehachapi: Trent Adams, Hayden Palmer, Jake Smith, Peyton Stowers
Wasco: Christian Alvarez, Wilber Tovar, Noah McClain
West: Ryan Brown, Ulysess Fernandez, Carlos Flores, Damani Jackson, Juan Rubio, Max Zacharewicz
