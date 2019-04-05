Wrestler of The Year: Ryan Morphis, senior, Frontier - Completed one of the top finishes at the CIF State Championships this season. The senior lost to an unseeded wrestler in the opening pigtail round of the championship bracket on the first day of the three-day tournament only to turn around and win eight consecutive consolation round matches. Morphis finished out his high school career with a 9-4 win over Jaden Le from San Diego-Rancho Bernardo for third place. Finished the season with a 44-12 record and earned his first state medal. Will wrestle collegiately at Colorado School of Mines
Coach of the Year: Brady Garner, North
First team
Josh Acala, junior, Frontier, 106, 26-18 - The first-time state qualifier finished fifth at the Central Section Division I tournament and placed 10th at Masters.
Ashton Onsurez, sophomore, Bakersfield, 113, 23-16 - The state qualifier finished ninth at Masters, sixth at the section D-I tournament and second at the Coyote Classic.
Jay T Appleton, freshman, Frontier, 120, 20-11 - The freshman qualified for state with a 10th place finish at Masters and also finished seventh at section the D-I tournament. Won two tournament titles.
Cole Reyes, senior, Frontier, 126, 34-9 - The Cal Poly-bound senior earned his third CIF State medal with a seventh-place finish, putting his stamp on a stellar four-year career.
Cade Lucio, Bakersfield, junior, 132, 34-10 - After finishing fifth at Masters, the junior went 3-2 at state. Took home second place finishes at Rumble for the Rig and Marina Mann Classic.
Andrew Bloemhof, Bakersfield, senior, 138, 38-10 - The Cal State Bakersfield-bound senior went 2-2 at state, was the Masters runner-up, and took fifth at the NHSCA senior nationals.
Zachary Wills, Centennial, senior, 145, 23-13 - Earned his first state qualification after an eighth-place finish at Masters, beating Frontier’s Jose Landin to advance. Won the D-III section title.
Adrian Gonzalez, Bakersfield, senior, 152, 34-14 - The senior went 3-2 at state after finishing seventh at Masters. Won titles at Rumble for the Rig and the Marina Mann Classic.
Max Aguirre, Frontier, senior, 160, 35-9 - The senior finished fourth at state for his second consecutive medal. Won titles at the Chukchansi and El Cajon invites. Will wrestle collegiately at Cal Poly.
Jarad Priest, Bakersfield, junior, 170, 36-13 - Earned his first state medal with a seventh place finish after a fourth-place finish at Masters. Won an individual title at the Marina Mann Classic.
Trent Tracy, Frontier, senior, 182, 30-1 - The 2017-18 170-pound state champion suffered just one loss this year, coming in the state quarterfinals. Finished third overall. Headed to Cal Poly.
Ty Shepherd, Frontier, junior, 195, 34-16 - Earned a state qualification with a fourth-place finish at Masters but went 0-2 at state. Finished second in three tournaments, including the section D-I tournament.
Justin Darter, Bakersfield, sophomore, 220, 37-8 - Earned a second consecutive 220-pound state medal in as many years with a fourth-place finish. Was runner-up at NHSCA sophomore nationals.
Josiah Hill, Bakersfield, junior, 285, 33-7 - Earned his first state medal with a seventh-place finish. The Masters champion won individual titles at Rumble for the Rig and Temecula Valley.
Second team
Stevie Sital, North, freshman, 106
Shane Corona, Foothill, sophomore, 113
Anthony Ornelaz, North, sophomore, 120
Anthony Bartolme, Chavez, junior, 126
Garrett Fletcher, Frontier, junior, 132
Dominic Leon, Golden Valley, sophomore, 138
Jose Landin, Frontier, junior, 145
Raymond Torres, South, senior, 152
Jaden Sanchez, Bakersfield, junior, 160
Christian Landin, Frontier, sophomore, 170
Jordan Annis, Bakersfield, senior, 182
Michael Mendivel, Bakersfield, senior, 195
Gerardo Aispuro, McFarland, senior, 220
Jacob Lightner, Kern Valley, senior, 285
Honorable mention
Arvin: Valentin Marin
Bakersfield: Johnny Becerra, McKay East, Jacob Spears
Chavez: Jimmy Macias
Centennial: Anthony Ortega, Nathan Weir
Desert: Justin Cook
Delano: Allen Sandoval
East: Ricardo Eaton, Jonathan Patino
Foothill: Luis Amaya, Angel Casimiro
Frontier: Derek Alcantar, Jared Ceccato, Jack Pafford
Garces: Emmanuel Castro
Golden Valley: Ernesto Machado, Xavier Martinez, Javen Rojas
Highland: Morgan Erracalde, Michael Ramos, Roy Valdez
Independence: Nathan Enriquez
Kennedy: Oscar Perez
Kern Valley: Diego Tapia
Liberty: Anthony Lucas
Mira Monte: Eduardo Perez, Xavier Reyes
North: Anthony Corona, Alejandro Marquez, Julias Mayall, Javier Ocampo, Daniel Ornelaz
Ridgeview: John Bordon, Justin Spainhoward
Shafter: Christian Garza, Rafael Zamudio
South: Ivan Martinez
Stockdale: Logan Broome, David Lopez
Wasco: Rodrigo Lopez
