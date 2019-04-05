Wrestler of The Year: Ryan Morphis, senior, Frontier - Completed one of the top finishes at the CIF State Championships this season. The senior lost to an unseeded wrestler in the opening pigtail round of the championship bracket on the first day of the three-day tournament only to turn around and win eight consecutive consolation round matches. Morphis finished out his high school career with a 9-4 win over Jaden Le from San Diego-Rancho Bernardo for third place. Finished the season with a 44-12 record and earned his first state medal. Will wrestle collegiately at Colorado School of Mines

Coach of the Year: Brady Garner, North

First team

Josh Acala, junior, Frontier, 106, 26-18 - The first-time state qualifier finished fifth at the Central Section Division I tournament and placed 10th at Masters.

Ashton Onsurez, sophomore, Bakersfield, 113, 23-16 - The state qualifier finished ninth at Masters, sixth at the section D-I tournament and second at the Coyote Classic.

Jay T Appleton, freshman, Frontier, 120, 20-11 - The freshman qualified for state with a 10th place finish at Masters and also finished seventh at section the D-I tournament. Won two tournament titles.

Cole Reyes, senior, Frontier, 126, 34-9 - The Cal Poly-bound senior earned his third CIF State medal with a seventh-place finish, putting his stamp on a stellar four-year career.

Cade Lucio, Bakersfield, junior, 132, 34-10 - After finishing fifth at Masters, the junior went 3-2 at state. Took home second place finishes at Rumble for the Rig and Marina Mann Classic.

Andrew Bloemhof, Bakersfield, senior, 138, 38-10 - The Cal State Bakersfield-bound senior went 2-2 at state, was the Masters runner-up, and took fifth at the NHSCA senior nationals.

Zachary Wills, Centennial, senior, 145, 23-13 - Earned his first state qualification after an eighth-place finish at Masters, beating Frontier’s Jose Landin to advance. Won the D-III section title.

Adrian Gonzalez, Bakersfield, senior, 152, 34-14 - The senior went 3-2 at state after finishing seventh at Masters. Won titles at Rumble for the Rig and the Marina Mann Classic.

Max Aguirre, Frontier, senior, 160, 35-9 - The senior finished fourth at state for his second consecutive medal. Won titles at the Chukchansi and El Cajon invites. Will wrestle collegiately at Cal Poly.

Jarad Priest, Bakersfield, junior, 170, 36-13 - Earned his first state medal with a seventh place finish after a fourth-place finish at Masters. Won an individual title at the Marina Mann Classic.

Trent Tracy, Frontier, senior, 182, 30-1 - The 2017-18 170-pound state champion suffered just one loss this year, coming in the state quarterfinals. Finished third overall. Headed to Cal Poly.

Ty Shepherd, Frontier, junior, 195, 34-16 - Earned a state qualification with a fourth-place finish at Masters but went 0-2 at state. Finished second in three tournaments, including the section D-I tournament.

Justin Darter, Bakersfield, sophomore, 220, 37-8 - Earned a second consecutive 220-pound state medal in as many years with a fourth-place finish. Was runner-up at NHSCA sophomore nationals.

Josiah Hill, Bakersfield, junior, 285, 33-7 - Earned his first state medal with a seventh-place finish. The Masters champion won individual titles at Rumble for the Rig and Temecula Valley.

Second team

Stevie Sital, North, freshman, 106

Shane Corona, Foothill, sophomore, 113

Anthony Ornelaz, North, sophomore, 120

Anthony Bartolme, Chavez, junior, 126

Garrett Fletcher, Frontier, junior, 132

Dominic Leon, Golden Valley, sophomore, 138

Jose Landin, Frontier, junior, 145

Raymond Torres, South, senior, 152

Jaden Sanchez, Bakersfield, junior, 160

Christian Landin, Frontier, sophomore, 170

Jordan Annis, Bakersfield, senior, 182

Michael Mendivel, Bakersfield, senior, 195

Gerardo Aispuro, McFarland, senior, 220

Jacob Lightner, Kern Valley, senior, 285

Honorable mention

Arvin: Valentin Marin

Bakersfield: Johnny Becerra, McKay East, Jacob Spears

Chavez: Jimmy Macias

Centennial: Anthony Ortega, Nathan Weir

Desert: Justin Cook

Delano: Allen Sandoval

East: Ricardo Eaton, Jonathan Patino

Foothill: Luis Amaya, Angel Casimiro

Frontier: Derek Alcantar, Jared Ceccato, Jack Pafford

Garces: Emmanuel Castro

Golden Valley: Ernesto Machado, Xavier Martinez, Javen Rojas

Highland: Morgan Erracalde, Michael Ramos, Roy Valdez

Independence: Nathan Enriquez

Kennedy: Oscar Perez

Kern Valley: Diego Tapia

Liberty: Anthony Lucas

Mira Monte: Eduardo Perez, Xavier Reyes

North: Anthony Corona, Alejandro Marquez, Julias Mayall, Javier Ocampo, Daniel Ornelaz

Ridgeview: John Bordon, Justin Spainhoward

Shafter: Christian Garza, Rafael Zamudio

South: Ivan Martinez

Stockdale: Logan Broome, David Lopez

Wasco: Rodrigo Lopez

