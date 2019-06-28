Athlete of the Year: Daniel Viveros, senior, Liberty - Leaves high school for Ole Miss and the SEC as one of the top shot putters in California history. His personal-best mark set on May 8 of 71 feet, 3 inches was the best in the United States and just the third in state history to eclipse 70 feet. Won a second consecutive CIF State shot put title and also finished fifth at state in the discus.
Coach of the Year: Justin Evans, Frontier
First team
Kelton Chenworth, junior, Boron - Was the gold standard for high jumpers in the Central Section this season. Set a personal-best of 6-10 on May 2 and finished fourth at state, clearing 6-9.
Ramon Henderson, junior, Liberty - His personal-best time of 10.59 seconds was the fastest wind-legal 100 in the section this season. Advanced to state in the 200 and on the 1,600 relay team.
Adrian Hodges, junior, Golden Valley - Finished the season as the top horizontal jumper in Kern County. Won the South Area title in the long jump (21-10.5) and in the triple jump (43-11).
Ethan Jones, junior, Liberty - Had an unbelievable finish to the season that began with the South Area title in the boys 3,200 (9:38) to a third place finish at the section finals (9:23) and in the state finals (9:19).
Adham Maher, junior, Stockdale - A leg injury late in the season halted his progression. Personal-best of 4:16 in the 1,600 was third-best in the section this season. Finished fourth at section championships (4:20).
Thomas Richardson, senior, Shafter - Set a personal-best in the boys shot put of 59-8 at South Area and advanced to state, finishing seventh after missing his junior year to injury. Will throw at CSUB.
Jadin Turner, junior, Frontier - The top hurdler in Kern County had a personal-best of 14.95 in the 110 hurdles and 39.64 in the 300 hurdles. Helped lead Frontier to the state meet in the 1,600 relay.
Jacob Yagers, sophomore, Highland - Set a personal-best time of 4:17.05 while winning the Central Section title in the boys 1,600. Also won titles at South Area and Patriot Games and finished 25th at state.
Second team
Ased Adus, junior, Ridgeview
Jesus Alvarez, junior, Arvin
Malik Bolton, freshman, Bakersfield
Zach Buckey, sophomore, Garces
Brayden Christiansen, senior, Liberty
Isaac Davis, senior, Liberty
Jarrett Lowe, junior, Frontier
Marcus Mota, senior, Stockdale
Luis Torres, senior, Stockdale
Honorable mention
Bakersfield: Joshua Geary
California City: Chandler Howell
Centennial: Morgan Dutton, Evan Joesphson, Anmol Lakhotia
Delano: Pablo Alonso
East: Nathanael Rodriguez
Frontier: Liam Bradex, Ethan McNaughton, Zach McNaughton, Zachary Woods
Garces: Isaiah Bell
Highland: Jose Delacruz, Mario Gutierrez, Joshua Henry
Independence: Bryce Yocom
Liberty: Kaden Bolton, Sky Blue Gonzales, Brett Gowling, Sloan Simpson, Cade Stegall
Ridgeview: Alex Cuevas, Zion Hall
Shafter: Nick Godbehere, Marco Rodriguez
South: Kenneth Rugnao
Stockdale: Stephen Connelly, Matt Garrett
Taft: Jonathan Hopkins, Drake Null-Silva
West: Braden Baptista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.