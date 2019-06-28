Athlete of the Year: Daniel Viveros, senior, Liberty - Leaves high school for Ole Miss and the SEC as one of the top shot putters in California history. His personal-best mark set on May 8 of 71 feet, 3 inches was the best in the United States and just the third in state history to eclipse 70 feet. Won a second consecutive CIF State shot put title and also finished fifth at state in the discus.

Coach of the Year: Justin Evans, Frontier

First team

Kelton Chenworth, junior, Boron - Was the gold standard for high jumpers in the Central Section this season. Set a personal-best of 6-10 on May 2 and finished fourth at state, clearing 6-9.

Ramon Henderson, junior, Liberty - His personal-best time of 10.59 seconds was the fastest wind-legal 100 in the section this season. Advanced to state in the 200 and on the 1,600 relay team.

Adrian Hodges, junior, Golden Valley - Finished the season as the top horizontal jumper in Kern County. Won the South Area title in the long jump (21-10.5) and in the triple jump (43-11).

Ethan Jones, junior, Liberty - Had an unbelievable finish to the season that began with the South Area title in the boys 3,200 (9:38) to a third place finish at the section finals (9:23) and in the state finals (9:19).

Adham Maher, junior, Stockdale - A leg injury late in the season halted his progression. Personal-best of 4:16 in the 1,600 was third-best in the section this season. Finished fourth at section championships (4:20).

Thomas Richardson, senior, Shafter - Set a personal-best in the boys shot put of 59-8 at South Area and advanced to state, finishing seventh after missing his junior year to injury. Will throw at CSUB.

Jadin Turner, junior, Frontier - The top hurdler in Kern County had a personal-best of 14.95 in the 110 hurdles and 39.64 in the 300 hurdles. Helped lead Frontier to the state meet in the 1,600 relay.

Jacob Yagers, sophomore, Highland - Set a personal-best time of 4:17.05 while winning the Central Section title in the boys 1,600. Also won titles at South Area and Patriot Games and finished 25th at state.

Second team

Ased Adus, junior, Ridgeview

Jesus Alvarez, junior, Arvin

Malik Bolton, freshman, Bakersfield

Zach Buckey, sophomore, Garces

Brayden Christiansen, senior, Liberty

Isaac Davis, senior, Liberty

Jarrett Lowe, junior, Frontier

Marcus Mota, senior, Stockdale

Luis Torres, senior, Stockdale

Honorable mention

Bakersfield: Joshua Geary

California City: Chandler Howell

Centennial: Morgan Dutton, Evan Joesphson, Anmol Lakhotia

Delano: Pablo Alonso

East: Nathanael Rodriguez

Frontier: Liam Bradex, Ethan McNaughton, Zach McNaughton, Zachary Woods

Garces: Isaiah Bell

Highland: Jose Delacruz, Mario Gutierrez, Joshua Henry

Independence: Bryce Yocom

Liberty: Kaden Bolton, Sky Blue Gonzales, Brett Gowling, Sloan Simpson, Cade Stegall

Ridgeview: Alex Cuevas, Zion Hall

Shafter: Nick Godbehere, Marco Rodriguez

South: Kenneth Rugnao

Stockdale: Stephen Connelly, Matt Garrett

Taft: Jonathan Hopkins, Drake Null-Silva

West: Braden Baptista

