Justin Evans knew he was thankful for the opportunity three years ago to become a volunteer coach by former Frontier track and field coach David Gaeta.
Then when Gaeta, who remained on campus as a history teacher, stepped down as the track coach, Evans felt a sense of urgency to keep the program going strong.
This summer, Evans entertained the idea of moving on himself, but quickly realized how special his team could be in 2020, which was something he wasn’t ready to give up just yet.
Evans is the 2019 BVarsity All-Area Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year.
“The group that we have now. We don’t have too many elite kids, they are just good kids,” Evans said. “They are a band of misfits, but it works. They are cool.
“I don’t want to hand this team off. I wasn’t sure where I was going. But once I got word of coach of the year, it blew my mind and I knew I can’t leave now. This is pretty cool to be recognized.”
Evans will bring back a senior class next season that is led by Jadin Turner, Zach McNaugton, Liam Bradex and Jarrett Lowe.
Turner finished the season in the top 10 in the Central Section in the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles. McNaughton was top 10 in the section in the 300 hurdles, Jarrett Lowe had the top mark in Kern County in the pole vault and Bradex, along with Turner, fellow junior Ethan McNaugton and senior Solomon Fernandez broke the school record for the 1,600 relay in the CIF State prelims in 3:20.61.
“It’s awesome just because their senior year is the one they can put it all together,” Evans said. “They know all of their hard work will pay off. These guys have really worked. None of them did their main events when they were freshman. But what they have is passion.”
