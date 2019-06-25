Player of the Year: Erik Buetow, senior, Bakersfield Christian - The senior never lost to a Kern County opponent in three seasons at Bakersfield Christian. The senior will concentrate on his studies next year at UCLA after finishing his three-year career at BCHS with an 82-7 record and went 29-2 the past two season, finishing as the Central Section runner-up in the singles championships in 2018 and this spring.
Doubles Team of the Year: Phillip Shafik and Sam Guimte, Liberty - The two-time BVarsity All-Area Doubles Team of the Year finished the season with a 16-1 record, winning the Southwest Yosemite League doubles title and were seeded second in the Central Section tournament before an injury to Guimte forced the duo to forfeit the remainder of the postseason.
Coach of the Year: Stephanie Ollivier, Liberty
First team
Michael Blaine, junior, Liberty - Was 15-1 overall this season and undefeated in league play and advanced with Reid Zierenberg as a doubles team to the section tournament.
Juan Contreras, senior, West - Went 22-5 this season in singles play with three of those losses coming to Buetow while advancing to the South Area semifinals.
Andrew Huang, senior, Stockdale - Finished the season with a 15-8 record while playing partially in the No. 1 spot. Finished third in the SWYL and advanced to the section tournament.
Nathan Kwon, junior, Stockdale - Finished the season with a 19-8 record in singles play. Won the SWYL singles title and advanced to the section tournament quarterfinals.
Lukas Marussig, sophomore, Bakersfield Christian - Was 18-4 in singles play and 6-3 in doubles action with Caleb Bloemhof, advancing to the section doubles quarterfinals.
Brett Yackovich, freshman, Centennial - The No. 1 singles player for the Golden Hawks finished the season with a 19-5 record in singles action, advancing to section tournament.
Second team
Connor Adkins, senior, Liberty
Palmer Bank, freshman, Garces
Patrick Blaine, sophomore, Garces
Caleb Bloemhof, senior, Bakersfield Christian
Ethan Buttram, senior, Bakersfield
Ethan Park, senior, Stockdale
Diego Perez, junior, Golden Valley
Reid Zierenburg, senior, Liberty
Honorable mention
Arvin: Bryan Marquez, Dylan Mendoza
Bakersfield: Chris Hoss
East: Miguel Garcia
Highland: Alex Alvarez, Keshan Patel
Independence: Danilo Zapeta
Liberty: Sage Nguyen
North: Michael Doten, Paul Hernandez
Ridgeview: Brian Sanchez
South: Eduardo Garcia
Stockdale: Sun Choi, Vivek Gupta
Taft: Ruldolpho Magana
Tehachapi: Mathew Bilotta
West: Marco De Jesus, Peter May, Edgar Ojeda
Wasco: Peter Chavez, Juan Rios
