Swimmers of the Year: Nathan Roodzant, senior, BCHS; Alex Castro, senior, Centennial - These two seniors depart at the top of their craft. Roodzant, who is headed to the Naval Academy, broke the Central Section Division II record in the boys 200 individual medley and leaves BCHS as the record holder in four individual events. Castro, who will concentrate on his studies at Cal Poly next year, was the lone Kern County swimmer to advance to the CIF State Championship finals, finishing 16th at state in the 50 freestyle.
Diver of the Year: Joel Akey, junior, Stockdale - Now a three-time BVarsity All-Area Boys Diver of the Year, Akey finished his junior campaign as the top Kern County diver, finishing 10th at the Central Section Championships with a score of 343.65.
Coach of the Year: Sara Klang, Highland
First team
Rory Begin, freshman, Garces - SWYL champion in 200 medley relay, 200 free and 100 free, advancing in all three to section finals. Part of school-record breaking 40 free relay.
Eric Klang, senior, Garces - Section championships qualifier as part of medley relay, 100 fly. Relay team took fifth at section championship with school record-breaking time.
Julian Moseley, freshman, Liberty - Had the top mark in the 500 free in the SWYL and second in the 200 IM and advanced to the section championships in both.
Adrian Pacheco, senior, Tehachapi - Advanced to section championships in 200 individual medley, 100 fly and anchored the 200 free relay at section finals.
Jared Vegas, senior, BCHS - Won the Central Section Division II title in the boys 50 free and 200 medley relay while breaking school record in both events.
Adam Rawlins, senior, Liberty - Finished third in the 50 free and second in SWYL in the 100 free. Advanced to section championships in both and anchored 200 free relay.
Second team
Steffan Botha, sophomore, Stockdale
Austin Crist, freshman, Liberty
Chris Feola, senior, Centennial
Skyler Kurtz, senior, Independence
Jonah Monsibias, senior, Bakersfield Christian
Chance Miller, junior, Garces
Miro Olan, junior, Independence
Fernando Tello, junior, Highland
Honorable mention
Bakersfield Christian: Jack Ritchie
Centennial: Jairus Alora, Hung Bui, Lennox Eckard, Logan Kennedy
Frontier: Bryce Bartels, Enrique Preciado
Garces: Nathan James, Josh Pavletich, George Rice, Joe Starr
Highland: Ryan Main
Liberty: Reese Armstrong, Connor Manning, Ben Olinger
Stockdale: Mena Eskander, Youssef Farouk, Nathan Nguyen
Wasco: Jose Hernandez
