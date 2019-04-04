Player of the Year: Ebubechukwu Ekpemogu, junior, Garces - In an incredible display of offense, the Garces junior forward was the most dynamic scorer in the region this season. With 43 goals and another eight assists, Ekpemogu helped lead the Rams to the Southwest Yosemite League title, the Central Section Division V championship and Garces became just the second Kern County team to win a CIF Southern California Regional championship. Ekepemogu scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Pasadena-Marshall for the D-V regional title.

Coach of the Year: Ty Rose, Foothill

First team

Marco Ceja, junior, forward, Ridgeview - The South Yosemite League offensive player of the year was electric for the Wolf Pack, scoring a team-high 21 goals while adding nine assists. Ridgeview won the SYL title, advanced to the D-I section finals and qualified for the SoCal regionals.

Moises Cisneros, forward, junior, Garces - The junior forward was instrumental in Garces' deep postseason run to the SoCal regional championship. Cisneros scored 28 goals and handed out 18 assists this season, highlighted by a hat trick in a regional semifinals win over San Dimas.

Juan Ojeda, forward, senior, Foothill - The Southeast Yosemite League offensive player of the year led Foothill with 19 goals and a team-high 17 assists during the regular season. He helped guide the Trojans to the D-IV section championship, the first title for the program.

Alexis Rivas, midfielder, senior, South - A four-year starter, the senior was a team captain. Despite missing seven games because of injuries he scored 13 goals and handed out 12 assists. Rivas will play college soccer at Cal State Bakersfield.

Osvaldo Navarro, midfielder, sophomore, Ridgeview - The sophomore was instrumental in the postseason run for the Wolf Pack. Scored 20 goals and added eight assists, while also scoring a goal in each D-I section playoff game.

Everardo Arce, midfielder, senior, Foothill - With 17 goals and 13 assists, the senior midfielder left a legacy at Foothill as the Trojans won the program’s first section title. Arce scored a goal over L.A.-George Washington Prep during the SoCal D-IV regional playoffs in front of a packed crowd at home.

Nicolas Medina, midfielder, senior, Centennial - A skilled and seasoned veteran for the Golden Hawks, Medina helped lead Centennial back to the Central Section Division I playoffs with two goals and a team-high eight assists.

Kole Quezada, defender, junior, Liberty - The Southwest Yosemite League defensive player of the year was instrumental in Liberty’s eight shutout victories this season, leading the Patriots to the D-I section playoffs.

Alex Garcia, defender, senior, Golden Valley - The SYL defensive player of the year was a team captain for the Bulldogs. Golden Valley had 11 shutouts and yielded just five goals in 10 league games.

Marc Vasquez, defender, senior, South - The SEYL defensive player of the year led the way as South had 17 shutouts. Thanks to the leadership of the team captain, the Rebels advanced to the D-I semifinals as a No. 9 seed.

Pablo Robles, junior, goalkeeper, Highland - The Southeast Yosemite League goalkeeper of the year was crucial this season for the Scots. Highland yielded just 24 goals all season and shutout opponents 11 times.

Second team

Carlos Norzagaray, forward, senior, Arvin

Ronaldo Valderrama, forward, senior, Liberty

Jaylen Magana, forward, senior, Arvin

Anthony Battan, midfielder, senior, Liberty

Angel Navarro, midfielder, sophomore, Garces

Jonah Molina, midfielder, senior, Ridgeview

Codey Zamora, midfielder, senior, Highland

Abraham Celio, senior, defender, Golden Valley 

Edgar Guzman, defender, senior, South

Aldo Pantoja, defender, junior, Garces

Jaime Tiscareno, goalkeeper, senior, Garces

Honorable mention

Arvin: Jorge Rosales, Gabriel Soto

Bakersfield: German Bautista, Carson Parks, Charles Rous

Bakersfield Christian: Julius Salinas

Centennial: Brady Highfill

Chavez: Edgar Garza, Carlos Maciel

Desert: Jason Gumm

Foothill: Jorge Cruz, Erazmo Hernandez, Angel Manzo, Jose Medina, Andres Meza

Frazier Mountain: Otto Jensen

Frontier: Tobias Barlebo, Myron Gregory, Nathan Gutierrez

Garces: Fletcher Bank, Palmer Bank, Alex Halevy

Golden Valley: Miguel Camacho, Jose Campos, Luis Carillo, Abraham Celio, Sixto Cervantes, Jorge Melendez

Highland: Tony Valdez Lopez, Omar Martinez, Elijah Schwartz, Gabriel Vega

Independence: Landen Kurtz, Anthony Orozco, Emiliano Rodriguez, Jalen Prioleau, Angel Sandoval

Kennedy: Oscar Sanchez

Liberty: Alex Fernandez, Jack Kelly

McFarland: Jose Espinoza

Mira Monte: Jonathan Alvarenga, Cesar Calderon, Victor Murillo, Jose Saavedra, Kristabol Vizcarra

North: Jonathan Benitez

Ridgeview: Angel Lopez, Kevin Cazares, Jeffery Espana, Shotaro Yamaguchi

Rosamond: Fernando Ponce

Shafter: Brady Gil, Daniel Torres

South: Benjamin Montes, Fernando Magana, Luis Manzo

Stockdale: Brycen Estrada, Adham Maher, Mateo Massi, Ben Page

Taft: Cristobal Huizar

Tehachapi: Carlos Rodriguez, Luis Tirado

Wasco: Joseph Acosta, Luiz Lopez, Ernesto Velasquez

West: Edgar Ojeda, Jesus Ojeda

Wonderful Prep: Daniel Basurto

