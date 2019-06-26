Golfer of the Year: Dakota Ochoa, senior, Liberty - The Chico State-bound senior led the Southwest Yosemite League with a 71.57 tournament average. Also shot a 2-over-73 at the South Area championships at Sundale Country Club and had the top score for a Kern County golfer at the Central Section Championships with an even-par-71 and advanced to the CIF Southern California Regional Championships.
Coach of the Year: Kirk Bowyer, Liberty
First team
David Chhuon Chan, freshman, Stockdale - The freshman finished third in the SWYL with a 74.14 average, shot a 74 at South Area and a 2-over-73 at the section championships.
Karl Chawengchawali, senior, Garces - Then senior was sixth in the SWYL with a 79 average, shot an 80 at South Area and kicked it up a notch with a 75 at section championships.
Adam Duncan, sophomore, Liberty - The two-time All-Area first-team selection was fourth in the SWYL (75.43) and shot a 73 at section championships, advancing to SoCal regionals.
Hayden Hughes, junior, Liberty - Finished fifth in the SWYL with a 75.86 average, shot a 72 at South Area and a 73 at section championships, advancing to SoCal regionals.
Maverick Pavletich, senior, Garces - Shot even-par-72 during SWYL play, won the South Area individual title with a 71 and shot a 73 at the section championships, missing SoCal on card-off.
Madhav Raja, sophomore, Highland - Led the Southeast Yosemite League with a 79 average while shooting a 75 to advance to section championships where he shot a 76.
Second team
Dylan Briscoe, senior, Garces
Dalton Jones, junior, Ridgeview
Drew Jordon, junior, Frontier
Jacob Maran, senior, Bakersfield Christian
Ryan Paulson, senior, Stockdale
Octavio Romero, junior, North
Giancarlo Sacco, sophomore, Garces
Donovan Simos, junior, Frontier
Honorable mention
Bakersfield: Paul Dahm, Conner Kent, Carson Parks
Bakersfield Christian: Canon Mcclain, Tanne Mcclain, Eric Schroeder
Chavez: Anthony Sanchez
Frontier: Caleb Jameson
Garces: Nick Cinquemani, Palmer Bank
Liberty: Matt Stennitt
Rosamond: Brayden Snyder
Shafter: Daniel Denogean, Aaron Millwee
Stockdale: John Beck, Justin Yang
Taft: Spencer Cole, Dawson Lopez
