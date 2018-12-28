2018 BVarsity All-Area Boys Cross Country
Runner of the Year: Marcus Mota, senior, Stockdale - The senior from Stockdale became a two-time Central Section Division I champion in November. Constantly took on the top competition in the state and held his own with a third place finish at the Woodbridge Classic, a ninth place finish at the Asics Invitational and ended the season with a 12th place finish at the CIF State Division I championship race.
Coach of the Year: Greg Dabbs, Ridgeview
First team
Alex Cuevas, junior, Ridgeview - Individually, won the D-III section title and was the leader of the Wolf Pack as Ridgeview won the first state title for a Bakersfield school in D-III.
Bryan Gaxiola, senior, Ridgeview - The elder statesman for Ridgeview finished second in the D-III section finals behind Cuevas and finished in 25th place at the state finals.
Adham Maher, junior, Stockdale - Add another name to the Stockdale fame of high-end boys cross country runner. The junior finished fifth in the D-I section finals and 39th at state.
Joseph Mikhail, senior, Liberty - Won the Division II championship at the Stanford Invitational in September before finishing fifth in the D-II section finals and was a state-qualifier.
Jacob Resendez, senior, Liberty - Set a personal-record in the 5,000 with a second-place finish in the D-II section finals in 15:47. Finished third in the SWYL finals behind Mota and Maher.
Jacob Yagers, sophomore, Highland - The Southeast Yosemite League champion finished 8th at the section D-II finals as Highland finished fourth overall.
Second team
Ased Adus, junior, Ridgeview
Francis Johnson, junior, Foothill
Ethan Jones, junior, Liberty
Jonah Molina, Ridgeview
Gerardo Moreno, sophomore, Ridgeview
Jose Rodriguez, McFarland
Honorable mention
Arvin: Abraham Castro, Juan Palma
Bakersfield: Juan Cadena, Charles Rous
Centennial: Nathan Jones, Anmul Mrinal Lakhotia
East: Nathanael Rodriguez
Foothill: Francis Johnson
Frontier: Aiden Judkins, Zackary Woods
Highland: Elias Artrega, Matthew Berry, Mario Gutierrez, Peter Wykoff
Kennedy: Alfredo Rios Guerrero
Liberty: Adam Duncan, Jordan Hart
McFarland: Jordan Ayon, Isaac Mariano
Shafter: Misael Gutierrez, Elian Rodriguez
Stockdale: Cristian Mendoza, Juanathan Reyes
Wasco: Juan Ramirez
West: Victor Chavez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.