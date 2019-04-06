Player of the Year: Edward “Squid” Turner, senior, Foothill - The four-year varsity starter capped off his star-studded high school career with 12 points and nine rebounds in the CIF State Division V Championship as the Trojans beat Mt. Shasta 78-66. It was the program’s second state title and first in 31 years.
Coach of the Year: Wes Davis, Foothill
First team
Elijah Carter, senior, forward, Independence - The 6-foot-5 senior led Independence with 16 points and 9 rebounds per game. He recorded 17 double-doubles in 28 contests, as the Falcons advanced to the CIF SoCal Division IV regional quarterfinals.
Shannon Ferguson, senior, guard, North - The two-sport standout for North averaged 25.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Named the Southeast Yosemite League co-MVP. Ferguson set school records with 48 points and 11 made 3-pointers against East on Jan. 11.
Isaiah Hill, senior, guard, Liberty - The Tulsa-bound senior averaged 26 points per game this season for the Patriots and finished his three-year standout varsity career with 1,822 points. His season total for points (677) and career points scored are school records.
Elijah Seales, senior, forward, Foothill - In his lone season at Foothill, Seales helped lead the Trojans to the CIF State Division V title. Averaged 12 points and at least one thunderous dunk per game. Was masterful in the state championship with 22 points and nine rebounds.
Kadar Waller, senior, guard, Bakersfield Christian - The South Yosemite League co-Player of the Year led the Eagles with 21 points per game while dishing out 4 assists and swiping 2.4 steals per contest. Scored season-high 35 against Foothill in the Lloyd Williams/KSFCU Shootout championship game.
David Whatley, junior, center, Bakersfield - The Southwest Yosemite League MVP led the Drillers to an undefeated league record and the Central Section Division I semifinals. Averaged 12 points and 10 rebounds per game.
Second team
Josh Geary, junior, guard, Bakersfield
Aymar Cazares, senior, guard, Mira Monte
Isaiah Hughes, senior, forward, Garces
Tymer Mitchell, senior, guard, North
Jaden Phillips, sophomore, guard, Foothill
Dylan Self, senior, guard, Taft
Honorable mention
Bakersfield: Sam Ackerman, Kosta Bikakis, Jimmy Henry
Bakersfield Christian: Lendl Henderson, Seth Marantos, Noah Taylor, Ben Yurosek
California City: Cameron Jarmon, Madetoneyo Mays
Chavez: Adan Arredondo, Fernando Carranza
Centennial: Noah West
Desert: Jaleel Walker
East: Antonio Hardin, Richard Lara
Foothill: Cesar Valdez, Warren Stingley
Frontier: Lucas Murray
Garces: Sam Sakowski
Highland: Matthew Reyes
Immanuel Christian: Demetrius Conner, Zach Neely
Independence: Josh Codamon, Kathon Crawford, Travon Perry
Kennedy: Tony Counts, Alexis Rodriguez
Liberty: Jackson Campbell, Dakota Ochoa
Mira Monte: Kam Francisco
North: Larry Atkerson
Ridgeview: Rohan Birch, Jamaal Chase, Tahj Wright
South: Damien Wesson
Stockdale: Lawrence Duru
Tehachapi: Chris Garcia, Riley Thomson
Wasco: Eddie Perez
West: Edward Sartin Jr.
Wonderful Prep: Logan Stout
