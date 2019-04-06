Player of the Year: Edward “Squid” Turner, senior, Foothill - The four-year varsity starter capped off his star-studded high school career with 12 points and nine rebounds in the CIF State Division V Championship as the Trojans beat Mt. Shasta 78-66. It was the program’s second state title and first in 31 years.

Coach of the Year: Wes Davis, Foothill

First team

Elijah Carter, senior, forward, Independence - The 6-foot-5 senior led Independence with 16 points and 9 rebounds per game. He recorded 17 double-doubles in 28 contests, as the Falcons advanced to the CIF SoCal Division IV regional quarterfinals.

Shannon Ferguson, senior, guard, North - The two-sport standout for North averaged 25.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Named the Southeast Yosemite League co-MVP. Ferguson set school records with 48 points and 11 made 3-pointers against East on Jan. 11.

Isaiah Hill, senior, guard, Liberty - The Tulsa-bound senior averaged 26 points per game this season for the Patriots and finished his three-year standout varsity career with 1,822 points. His season total for points (677) and career points scored are school records. 

Elijah Seales, senior, forward, Foothill - In his lone season at Foothill, Seales helped lead the Trojans to the CIF State Division V title. Averaged 12 points and at least one thunderous dunk per game. Was masterful in the state championship with 22 points and nine rebounds. 

Kadar Waller, senior, guard, Bakersfield Christian - The South Yosemite League co-Player of the Year led the Eagles with 21 points per game while dishing out 4 assists and swiping 2.4 steals per contest. Scored season-high 35 against Foothill in the Lloyd Williams/KSFCU Shootout championship game. 

David Whatley, junior, center, Bakersfield - The Southwest Yosemite League MVP led the Drillers to an undefeated league record and the Central Section Division I semifinals. Averaged 12 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Second team

Josh Geary, junior, guard, Bakersfield

Aymar Cazares, senior, guard, Mira Monte

Isaiah Hughes, senior, forward, Garces

Tymer Mitchell, senior, guard, North

Jaden Phillips, sophomore, guard, Foothill

Dylan Self, senior, guard, Taft

Honorable mention

Bakersfield: Sam Ackerman, Kosta Bikakis, Jimmy Henry

Bakersfield Christian: Lendl Henderson, Seth Marantos, Noah Taylor, Ben Yurosek

California City: Cameron Jarmon, Madetoneyo Mays

Chavez: Adan Arredondo, Fernando Carranza

Centennial: Noah West

Desert: Jaleel Walker

East: Antonio Hardin, Richard Lara

Foothill: Cesar Valdez, Warren Stingley

Frontier: Lucas Murray

Garces: Sam Sakowski

Highland: Matthew Reyes

Immanuel Christian: Demetrius Conner, Zach Neely

Independence: Josh Codamon, Kathon Crawford, Travon Perry

Kennedy: Tony Counts, Alexis Rodriguez

Liberty: Jackson Campbell, Dakota Ochoa

Mira Monte: Kam Francisco

North: Larry Atkerson

Ridgeview: Rohan Birch, Jamaal Chase, Tahj Wright

South: Damien Wesson

Stockdale: Lawrence Duru

Tehachapi: Chris Garcia, Riley Thomson

Wasco: Eddie Perez

West: Edward Sartin Jr.

Wonderful Prep: Logan Stout

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.