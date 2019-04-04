Player of the Year: Ebubechukwu Ekpemogu, junior, Garces - In an incredible display of offense from the jump, the Garces junior forward was the most dynamic scorer in the region this season. With 43 goals and another eight assists, Ekpemogu helped lead the Rams to the Southwest Yosemite League title, the Central Section Division V championship and Garces became just the second Kern County team to win a CIF Southern California Regional championship. Ekepemogu scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Pasadena-Marshall for the D-V regional title.
Coach of the Year: Ty Rose, Foothill
First team
Marco Ceja, junior, forward, Ridgeview - The South Yosemite League offensive player of the year was electric for the Wolf Pack, scoring a team-high 21 goals while adding nine assists. Ridgeview won the SYL title, advanced to the D-I section finals and qualified for the SoCal regionals.
Moises Cisneros, forward, junior, Garces - The junior forward was instrumental in Garces' deep postseason run to the SoCal regional championship. Cisneros scored 28 goals and handed out 18 assists this season, highlighted by a hat trick in the regional semifinals win over San Dimas.
Juan Ojeda, forward, senior, Foothill - The Southeast Yosemite League offensive player of the year led Foothill with 19 goals and a team-high 17 assists during the regular season. He helped lead the Trojans to the D-IV section championship, the first title for the program.
Alexis Rivas, midfielder, senior, South - A four-year starter, the senior was a team captain and despite missing seven games because of injuries scored 13 goals and handed out 12 assists. Will play college soccer at Cal State Bakersfield.
Osvaldo Navarro, midfielder, sophomore, Ridgeview - The sophomore was instrumental in the postseason run for Ridgeview. Scored 20 goals and added eight assists, while also scoring a goal in each section D-I playoff game.
Everardo Arce, midfielder, senior, Foothill - With 17 goals and 13 assists, the senior midfielder left a legacy at Foothill as the Trojans won the program’s first section title. Arce scored a goal over L.A.-George Washington Prep during the SoCal D-IV regional playoffs in front of a packed crowd at home.
Nicolas Medina, midfielder, senior, Centennial - A skilled and seasoned veteran for the Golden Hawks helped lead Centennial back to the Central Section Division I playoffs with two goals and a team-high eight assists.
Kole Quezada, defender, junior, Liberty - The Southwest Yosemite League defensive player of the year was instrumental in Liberty’s eight shutout victories this season, leading the Patriots to the D-I section playoffs.
Alex Garcia, defender, senior, Golden Valley - The SYL defensive player of the year was a team captain for the Bulldogs. Golden Valley had 11 shutouts and yielded just five goals in 10 league games.
Marc Vasquez, defender, senior, South - The SEYL defensive player of the year led the way as South had 17 shutouts thanks to the leadership of the team captain as the Rebels advanced to the D-I semifinals as the 9-seed.
Pablo Robles, junior, goalkeeper, Highland - The Southeast Yosemite League goalkeeper of the year was crucial this season for the Scots. Highland yielded just 24 goals all season and shut out opponents 11 times.
Second team
Carlos Norzagaray, forward, senior, Arvin
Ronaldo Valderrama, forward, senior, Liberty
Jaylen Magana, forward, senior, Arvin
Anthony Battan, midfielder, senior, Liberty
Angel Navarro, midfielder, sophomore, Garces
Jonah Molina, midfielder, senior, Ridgeview
Codey Zamora, midfielder, senior, Highland
Abraham Celio, senior, defender, Golden Valley
Edgar Guzman, defender, senior, South
Aldo Pantoja, defender, junior, Garces
Jaime Tiscareno, goalkeeper, senior, Garces
Honorable mention
Arvin: Jorge Rosales, Gabriel Soto
Bakersfield: German Bautista, Carson Parks, Charles Rous
Bakersfield Christian: Julius Salinas
Centennial: Brady Highfill
Chavez: Edgar Garza, Carlos Maciel
Desert: Jason Gumm
Foothill: Jorge Cruz, Erazmo Hernandez, Angel Manzo, Jose Medina, Andres Meza
Frazier Mountain: Otto Jensen
Frontier: Tobias Barlebo, Myron Gregory, Nathan Gutierrez
Garces: Fletcher Bank, Palmer Bank, Alex Halevy
Golden Valley: Miguel Camacho, Jose Campos, Luis Carillo, Abraham Celio, Sixto Cervantes, Jorge Melendez
Highland: Tony Valdez Lopez, Omar Martinez, Elijah Schwartz, Gabriel Vega
Independence: Landen Kurtz, Anthony Orozco, Emiliano Rodriguez, Jalen Prioleau, Angel Sandoval
Kennedy: Oscar Sanchez
Liberty: Alex Fernandez, Jack Kelly
McFarland: Jose Espinoza
Mira Monte: Jonathan Alvarenga, Cesar Calderon, Victor Murillo, Jose Saavedra, Kristabol Vizcarra
North: Jonathan Benitez
Ridgeview: Angel Lopez, Kevin Cazares, Jeffery Espana, Shotaro Yamaguchi
Rosamond: Fernando Ponce
Shafter: Brady Gil, Daniel Torres
South: Benjamin Montes, Fernando Magana, Luis Manzo
Stockdale: Brycen Estrada, Adham Maher, Mateo Massi, Ben Page
Taft: Cristobal Huizar
Tehachapi: Carlos Rodriguez, Luis Tirado
Wasco: Joseph Acosta, Luiz Lopez, Ernesto Velasquez
West: Edgar Ojeda, Jesus Ojeda
Wonderful Prep: Daniel Basurto
