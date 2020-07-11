Zach Bushling had a fairly simple approach to hitting in his first season of Division I baseball.
"If a pitch was there, just smack it," said Bushling, who hit leadoff at the University of Connecticut in 2020. "I wasn’t trying to get deep in the count. I figured I’d just attack the best pitch I could find in the early count.”
That attack-based mentality helped Bushling become one of the most decorated athletes in the history of Kern Valley High School, where he set 11 school records as a member of the baseball, football and basketball teams.
It also produced a solid run in junior college baseball. In two years at Sierra College, Bushling hit .307 and earned California All-American honors in 2019.
And it was starting to pay off early in his first season at UConn. Bushling hit safely in 11 of his first 13 games, putting together a .286 batting average while scoring nine runs.
The highlight of his season came in a March 7 outing against Presbyterian, where he went 3-for-4 with an RBI and four runs scored in a 20-1 Husky win. In that game, all three of his hits came on either the first or second pitch of the at bat.
But hopes of building on that dominant showing were wiped out just days later. With the COVID-19 pandemic putting the nation in a stranglehold, UConn, which was riding a five-game win streak, had the remainder of its season canceled.
Since then, opportunities to return to game action haven't surfaced for Bushling, who was unable to find a summer league where he could participate. Naturally, adapting a newfound patient approach isn't proving to be easy.
"To have everything be exciting and to see it shut down as quick as possible was a total heartbreaker," Bushling said.
After spending a month at his home in Lake Isabella, Bushling has since returned to the Sacramento area, where he found success at Sierra.
As often as he can, Bushling is gathering with former teammates and other area players with nowhere to play, taking batting practice and doing whatever drills can be done within social distancing guidelines.
"We're all just trying to do the best we can to get some baseball in," he said.
Bushling's endless drive to improve always impressed Kern Valley baseball coach Mike Genthner, who saw Bushling bat over .500 in each of his four seasons with the Broncs.
Genthner believes that scrappiness will be necessary if an undersized Bushling, who stands just 5-foot-7, 172 pounds, hopes to eventually work his way into the professional ranks.
"He's going to be one of those players that's always going to have to prove himself and always going to be able to climb the ladder," Genthner said. "I think Zach has the mental makeup, the personality and the commitment to continue to rise, given the opportunity. I think the ceiling for him goes beyond just UConn"
Bushling has found some success against pro-level talent in his brief time in Storrs. His first career D-I hit came against Vanderbilt ace Kumar Rocker, projected by many as the No. 1 pick in the 2021 MLB Entry Draft.
Luckily, provided the pandemic eventually fizzles out, he'll have several opportunities to improve his professional stock, as the NCAA allowed all spring athletes to retain their eligibility from the 2020 season. With two more years to impress, Bushling hopes his promising start at UConn will be a sign of things to come.
"I kind of look at it as a little preview," he said. "Now I get two years to play and hopefully take what I got out of this year (and improve on it) the next two years."
And the sooner he gets an opportunity to show his improvements against live competition, the better.
"I'm antsy right now," he said. "I can't wait to go back."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.