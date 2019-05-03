Bakersfield Christian senior Erik Buetow is the lone Kern County boys tennis player in the semifinals in the Central Section championships at Reedley-Immanuel.
In the first round at 9 a.m. on Friday, top-seeded Buetow defeated No. 16 Greg Gonzalez 6-0, 6-0 and advances to the semifinals at 9 a.m. on Saturday after a 6-2, 6-0 win over No. 8 Cody Castro of Clovis West in the quarterfinals Friday afternoon.
Buetow will face No. 4 Albertus du Plessis from Clovis-Buchanan in the semifinals on Saturday at 9 a.m. after du Plessis defeated Stockdale junior Nathan Kwon 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
Buetow advanced to the finals last season in a loss to Clovis North’s Mike Fourchy, who elected to bypass the tournament this season to continue playing on the national junior circuit.
The finals are set for one hour after the completion of both semifinal matches.
Centennial’s Brett Yachovich also lost to du Plessis 6-0, 6-2 in the opening round while Stockdale’s Andrew Huang was eliminated in the opening round in a 6-1, 6-0 defeat to Sam Ashbrook from Arroyo Grande. Ashbrook will face Ethan Quill from Clovis North in the other semifinal match.
BCHS doubles team of Lukas Marussig and Caleb Bloemhof advanced to the quarterfinals, but lost a 6-2, 6-4 decision to top-seed duo of Drew Quall and Billy Schultz from Clovis North.
Liberty doubles team of Michael Blaine and Reid Zierenberg and the doubles team of Ethan Park and Sun Choi from Stockdale were both eliminated in the opening round.
