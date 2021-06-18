Buchanan overwhelms Liberty in Division I final

If Liberty brought offensive firepower to its Central Section championship game on Friday night, opponent Buchanan answered with a nuclear arsenal.
The Bears blasted five home runs and jumped all over the Patriots early, pulling away for a 17-4 win in the Division I title game.
After a scoreless first inning, Buchanan put its stamp on the game during an eight-run second inning that was highlighted by back-to-back home runs by Drew Smith and Temo Becerra and a three-run shot by Max Bernal.
Liberty answered with back-to-back shots of its own by Cutter Coffey and Jacob Tobias in the top of the third inning, but the Patriots' three-run third was answered by a six-run Bear rally in the inning's bottom half.
Brady Reynolds added a third home run for the in the top of the fifth inning for the Patriots, who fall to 16-5.