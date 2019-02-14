BVL
BY TREVOR HORN/thorn@bakersfield.com

6:02 p.m. - Here is the list of the 20 Kern County wrestlers that have advanced to the quarterfinals on the first day of the Central Section Masters boys wrestling championships at Lemoore High.

Bakersfield High is currently in fourth place with nine quarterfinalist. The Drillers have 73.5 team points, behind defending CIF State championship Clovis-Buchanan (99), Clovis (96.5) and Clovis North (73.5). Frontier is in fifth with 67.5 points. 

Action will conclude day one after the quarterfinals and will resume in the morning with the semifinals. 

The finals are set for Friday at 5 p.m.

The top 10 in each weight class qualifies for the CIF State Championships next Feb. 22-24 at Rabobank Arena.

Names and schools in each weight class listed, along with a top 8 seed if applicable.

126 pounds  

2. Cole Reyes, Frontier - Defeated Francisco Peres of Porterville-Monache, 4-2, in the round of 16. Wrestles No. 7 Wyatt Bedrosian of Coalinga in quarterfinals. 

132

4. Cade Lucio, Bakersfield - Won by major decision, 13-4, over Isaac Kephart from Arroyo Grande in round of 16. 

5. Garrett Fletcher, Frontier - Won by a 16-0 tech fall over Gabriel Rioffrio-Van Tassell of Chowchilla in round of 16. Wrestles Lucio in quarterfinals. 

138

2. Andrew Bloemhof, BHS - Won by tech fall, 17-1, over Xavier Reyes from Mira Monte. 

3. Ryan Morphis, Frontier - Pinned Javier Ocampo from North at the 3:09 mark in the round of 16. Wrestles No. 6 Tyler Sepulveda of Selma in quarterfinals. 

7. Valentin Marin, Arvin - Beat Jose Flores of Porterville-Monache, 7-4, in round of 16. Will wrestle Bloemhof in quarterfinals. 

145

5. Jose Landin, Frontier - Beat Ernesto Machado of Golden Valley, 12-6, in the round of 16. Wrestles No. 4 Vito Cuttone of Clovis North in quarterfinals. 

152

5. Adrian Gonzalez, BHS - Pinned Julien Gaeth of Fresno-Central at the 2:24 mark in the round of 16. Wrestles No. 4 Don BeniBanduenga of Santa Maria-Righett in quarterfinals. 

160

2. Max Aguirre, Frontier - Won by major decision, 12-2, over Ricardo Eaton of East in round of 16. Wrestles Adan Solid of Righetti in quarterfinals. 

6. Jaden Sanchez, BHS - Won by major decision, 14-4, over Tayte Grantham of Madera South in round of 16. Wrestles No. 3 Nicholas Zavala of Tulare-Mission Oak in quarterfinals. 

170

4. Jarad Priest, BHS - Pinned Bladimir Urbina of Fresno in 58 seconds in the round of 16. Wrestles No. 5 Rocco Contino of Buchanan in quarterfinals. 

8. Christian Landin, Frontier - Pinned Anthony Lucas from Liberty at the 1:24 mark in the round of 16. Wrestles No. 1 Christian Rodriguez of Selma in quarterfinals. 

182

1. Trent Tracy, Frontier - Pinned Anthony Ortega of Centennial in 48 seconds in the round of 16. Tracy has spent 2:04 seconds on the mat in first two rounds. 

3. Jordan Annis, BHS - Pinned Elijah Ferrer of Fresno-Washington Union at the 3:25 mark in the round of 16. Will see No. 6 Rudy Garcia of Selma in quarterfinals. 

8. John Bordin, Ridgeview - Beat Paul Sharp of Clovis North, 11-4, in round of 16. Wrestles Tracy in quarterfinals. 

195

3. Ty Shepherd, Frontier - Pinned Salvardor Garcia of Porterville-Monache at the 1:11 mark in round of 16. 

6. Michael Mendivel, BHS - Beat Jesse Garza of Nipomo, 5-1, in round of 16. Will wrestle Shepherd in quarterfinals. 

220

2. Justin Darter, BHS - Won by a third round pin over Nathan Enriquez of Independence in round of 16. 

7. Gerardo Aispuro, McFarland - Pinned Hayden Pulis of Hanford in first round in the round of 16. Will wrestle Darter in quarterfinals. 

285

1. Josiah Hill, BHS - Pinned Alexander Ornelas of Tulare Western in 42 seconds in round of 16. Will wrestle Josh Cortes of Dos Palos in quaterfinals. Cortes upset No. 8 Emmanuel Castro of Garces in opening round. 

4. Jacob Lightner, Kern Valley - Pinned Jonathan Tinnes in 40 seconds in round of 16. Will wrestle Francisco Rojas III from Liberty-Madera Ranchos in quarterfinals. 

5:01 p.m. - Here are all 53 Kern County wrestlers that advanced out of the first round.

106

8. Josh Acala, Frontier

Ivan Martinez, South

113

Shane Corona, Foothill

Daniel Bartolome, Chavez

Daniel Ornelaz, North

Rodrigo Lopez, Wasco

120

8. Jay T Appleton, Frontier

Javen Rojas, Golden Valley

Christian Garza, Shafter

126

2. Cole Reyes, Frontier

Xavier Martinez, Golden Valley

Devin Saldana, Independence

Anthony Bartolome, Chavez

132

4. Cade Lucio, Bakersfield

5. Garrett Fletcher, Frontier

Michael Ramos, Highland

138

2. Andrew Bloemhof, BHS

3. Ryan Morphis, Frontier

Dominick Leon, Golden Valley

Javier Ocampo, North

Xavier Reyes, Mira Monte

145

5. Jose Landin, Frontier

Ernesto Machado, Golden Valley

Eduardo Peres, Mira Monte

Zachary Wills, Centennial

152

5. Adrian Gonzalez, BHS

Roy Valdez, Highland

Allen Sandoval, Delano

Raymond Torres, South

Jared Ceccato, Frontier

160

2. Max Aguirre, Frontier

7. Julias Mayall, North

Oscar Perez, Kennedy

Ricardo Eaton, East

170

4. Jarad Priest, BHS

8. Christian Landin, Frontier

Jonathan Patino, East

Rafael Zamudio, Shafter

182

1. Trent Tracy, Frontier

3. Jordan Annis, BHS

8. John Bordin, Ridgeview

Anthony Ortega, Centennial

195

3. Ty Shepherd, Frontier

6. Michael Mendivel, BHS

Diego Tapia, Kern Valley

Nathan Weir, Centennial

220

2. Justin Darter, BHS

7. Gerardo Aispuro, McFarland

Jack Pafford, Frontier

Nathan Enriquez, Independence

285

1. Josiah Hill, BHS

4. Jacob Lightner, Kern Valley

Check back later to see the list of local semifinalist. 

