6:02 p.m. - Here is the list of the 20 Kern County wrestlers that have advanced to the quarterfinals on the first day of the Central Section Masters boys wrestling championships at Lemoore High.
Bakersfield High is currently in fourth place with nine quarterfinalist. The Drillers have 73.5 team points, behind defending CIF State championship Clovis-Buchanan (99), Clovis (96.5) and Clovis North (73.5). Frontier is in fifth with 67.5 points.
Action will conclude day one after the quarterfinals and will resume in the morning with the semifinals.
The finals are set for Friday at 5 p.m.
The top 10 in each weight class qualifies for the CIF State Championships next Feb. 22-24 at Rabobank Arena.
Names and schools in each weight class listed, along with a top 8 seed if applicable.
126 pounds
2. Cole Reyes, Frontier - Defeated Francisco Peres of Porterville-Monache, 4-2, in the round of 16. Wrestles No. 7 Wyatt Bedrosian of Coalinga in quarterfinals.
132
4. Cade Lucio, Bakersfield - Won by major decision, 13-4, over Isaac Kephart from Arroyo Grande in round of 16.
5. Garrett Fletcher, Frontier - Won by a 16-0 tech fall over Gabriel Rioffrio-Van Tassell of Chowchilla in round of 16. Wrestles Lucio in quarterfinals.
138
2. Andrew Bloemhof, BHS - Won by tech fall, 17-1, over Xavier Reyes from Mira Monte.
3. Ryan Morphis, Frontier - Pinned Javier Ocampo from North at the 3:09 mark in the round of 16. Wrestles No. 6 Tyler Sepulveda of Selma in quarterfinals.
7. Valentin Marin, Arvin - Beat Jose Flores of Porterville-Monache, 7-4, in round of 16. Will wrestle Bloemhof in quarterfinals.
145
5. Jose Landin, Frontier - Beat Ernesto Machado of Golden Valley, 12-6, in the round of 16. Wrestles No. 4 Vito Cuttone of Clovis North in quarterfinals.
152
5. Adrian Gonzalez, BHS - Pinned Julien Gaeth of Fresno-Central at the 2:24 mark in the round of 16. Wrestles No. 4 Don BeniBanduenga of Santa Maria-Righett in quarterfinals.
160
2. Max Aguirre, Frontier - Won by major decision, 12-2, over Ricardo Eaton of East in round of 16. Wrestles Adan Solid of Righetti in quarterfinals.
6. Jaden Sanchez, BHS - Won by major decision, 14-4, over Tayte Grantham of Madera South in round of 16. Wrestles No. 3 Nicholas Zavala of Tulare-Mission Oak in quarterfinals.
170
4. Jarad Priest, BHS - Pinned Bladimir Urbina of Fresno in 58 seconds in the round of 16. Wrestles No. 5 Rocco Contino of Buchanan in quarterfinals.
8. Christian Landin, Frontier - Pinned Anthony Lucas from Liberty at the 1:24 mark in the round of 16. Wrestles No. 1 Christian Rodriguez of Selma in quarterfinals.
182
1. Trent Tracy, Frontier - Pinned Anthony Ortega of Centennial in 48 seconds in the round of 16. Tracy has spent 2:04 seconds on the mat in first two rounds.
3. Jordan Annis, BHS - Pinned Elijah Ferrer of Fresno-Washington Union at the 3:25 mark in the round of 16. Will see No. 6 Rudy Garcia of Selma in quarterfinals.
8. John Bordin, Ridgeview - Beat Paul Sharp of Clovis North, 11-4, in round of 16. Wrestles Tracy in quarterfinals.
195
3. Ty Shepherd, Frontier - Pinned Salvardor Garcia of Porterville-Monache at the 1:11 mark in round of 16.
6. Michael Mendivel, BHS - Beat Jesse Garza of Nipomo, 5-1, in round of 16. Will wrestle Shepherd in quarterfinals.
220
2. Justin Darter, BHS - Won by a third round pin over Nathan Enriquez of Independence in round of 16.
7. Gerardo Aispuro, McFarland - Pinned Hayden Pulis of Hanford in first round in the round of 16. Will wrestle Darter in quarterfinals.
285
1. Josiah Hill, BHS - Pinned Alexander Ornelas of Tulare Western in 42 seconds in round of 16. Will wrestle Josh Cortes of Dos Palos in quaterfinals. Cortes upset No. 8 Emmanuel Castro of Garces in opening round.
4. Jacob Lightner, Kern Valley - Pinned Jonathan Tinnes in 40 seconds in round of 16. Will wrestle Francisco Rojas III from Liberty-Madera Ranchos in quarterfinals.
5:01 p.m. - Here are all 53 Kern County wrestlers that advanced out of the first round.
106
8. Josh Acala, Frontier
Ivan Martinez, South
113
Shane Corona, Foothill
Daniel Bartolome, Chavez
Daniel Ornelaz, North
Rodrigo Lopez, Wasco
120
8. Jay T Appleton, Frontier
Javen Rojas, Golden Valley
Christian Garza, Shafter
126
2. Cole Reyes, Frontier
Xavier Martinez, Golden Valley
Devin Saldana, Independence
Anthony Bartolome, Chavez
132
4. Cade Lucio, Bakersfield
5. Garrett Fletcher, Frontier
Michael Ramos, Highland
138
2. Andrew Bloemhof, BHS
3. Ryan Morphis, Frontier
Dominick Leon, Golden Valley
Javier Ocampo, North
Xavier Reyes, Mira Monte
145
5. Jose Landin, Frontier
Ernesto Machado, Golden Valley
Eduardo Peres, Mira Monte
Zachary Wills, Centennial
152
5. Adrian Gonzalez, BHS
Roy Valdez, Highland
Allen Sandoval, Delano
Raymond Torres, South
Jared Ceccato, Frontier
160
2. Max Aguirre, Frontier
7. Julias Mayall, North
Oscar Perez, Kennedy
Ricardo Eaton, East
170
4. Jarad Priest, BHS
8. Christian Landin, Frontier
Jonathan Patino, East
Rafael Zamudio, Shafter
182
1. Trent Tracy, Frontier
3. Jordan Annis, BHS
8. John Bordin, Ridgeview
Anthony Ortega, Centennial
195
3. Ty Shepherd, Frontier
6. Michael Mendivel, BHS
Diego Tapia, Kern Valley
Nathan Weir, Centennial
220
2. Justin Darter, BHS
7. Gerardo Aispuro, McFarland
Jack Pafford, Frontier
Nathan Enriquez, Independence
285
1. Josiah Hill, BHS
4. Jacob Lightner, Kern Valley
Check back later to see the list of local semifinalist.
