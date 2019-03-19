Independence softball coach Mike D’Amato enjoys his place in the Falcons’ dugout.
Considering how potent the offense can be for his team, D’Amato knows it can be a nightmare for opposing pitchers.
On Tuesday in a South Yosemite League game against Bakersfield Christian, the Falcons scored all eight runs in the third inning at home to beat the Eagles, 8-0.
“I would hate to pitch against us because every one of our kids hits the ball well,” D’Amato said. “They are all good hitters. They all swing the bat well. They all make contact. That’s all we ask of them.”
The win kept Independence undefeated in league play three games in. It handed the Eagles the first league loss in the first year in the SYL after the school moved over from the South Sequoia League.
The Falcons earned a share of the league title in 2017 with Tehachapi and did the same with Ridgeview last season. D’Amato wants to make sure the team secures the outright title this time around.
“We just want to make a statement every game that we are here and we aren’t going anywhere,” D’Amato said. “You have to go through us. This is where you need to go through to win this league.”
The big third inning for Independence began with a solo home run off the bat of Jezelle Lyburtus, hitting ninth in the Falcons (6-2, 3-0) lineup.
Erylin Campos then singled in Elise Ontiveros and Rylee Price doubled in Campos to extend the lead to 3-0.
Starting pitcher Alani Amaya’s sacrifice fly made it 4-0 before Serenity Ovando hit an RBI double.
After another run came across on a fielding error, Ontiveros, in her second at-bat of the inning, hit a two-run double. Twelve batters came to the plate in the inning for the Falcons. Eight of the nine players either reached base or had an RBI in the inning.
“When you are putting the ball in play, you are putting pressure on the other team, I don’t care who you are,” D’Amato said.
It was also an uncharacteristic performance for BCHS sophomore pitcher Kadyn Smith, who came into the game with a 5-2 record and 70 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings of work (7-4, 3-1). Smith helped lead BCHS to the Central Section Division VI title as a freshman last season.
All eight runs were earned on Tuesday, but Smith gave up two hits the other five innings and struck out just two batters for just the third time in 27 career starts.
“We really wanted this,” Amaya said. “We were both undefeated in league and we wanted this.”
The big offensive inning for Independence didn’t overshadow what Amaya did in the circle. The junior gave up four hits and struck out eight batters for the Falcons.
Amaya struck out two batters in four different innings, including swinging efforts by the Eagles to end the sixth and seventh innings.
“She didn’t get rattled,” D’Amato said. “She just beared down. That was big.”
