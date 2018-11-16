None of Keonte Glinton’s teammates or coaches said anything to him in the locker room at halftime about his performance up to that point.
“Good game. Just keep it up. Just finish the game,” they told Glinton, like they always do.
No. 2 Bakersfield Christian (9-3) and Glinton did finish out the game for a 28-7 win over No. 3 Kingsburg (10-3) at home on Friday in the Central Section Division III semifinals. But it was only after a two touchdown and two interception first half for Glinton that powered the Eagles.
The win sets BCHS up for a title game showdown with No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial. BCHS will be playing in the title game for the fourth time in the last seven years. San Joaquin Memorial took down the Eagles, 49-7, a season ago for the Central Section title.
“It was gutsy,” BCHS head coach Darren Carr said of the win. “Kingsburg is a very big and tough physical football team. Great season by them. They were a tough opponent but the kids just wanted this a little bit more and they got it.”
Glinton finished with six receptions for 89 yards and two scores. Eagles quarterback Jacob Maran completed 15 of his 26 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns. He was intercepted once.
It took BCHS less than three minutes to get on the board. Kingsburg received the opening kickoff but fumbled on its third offensive play. Maran hit Glinton on a slant from 14 yards out on fourth down for the score.
That was the only score of the first quarter.
A few possessions later, the Eagles got close to the red zone but faced a third down and long from the 29. Maran threw a quick pass to Glinton at the line of scrimmage, where he had lined up near the right sideline. Two defenders stood between Glinton and the first down, but he stepped out of the first almost as soon as he caught the ball and avoided the next for the touchdown.
BCHS took a 14-0 lead with 9:49 until halftime.
“He did a great job,” Carr said. “... Very proud of that guy.”
The other big play from Glinton came in the final few minutes of the first half. Kingsburg had finally scored — a 12-yard pass from Jett Jackson to Kaden Tate — and then recovered an onside kick by hitting a line drive kick off BCHS’ Ben Yurosek.
Jackson lofted a pass into the end zone from the 30, but Glinton outran and out positioned the receiver for the interception.
“All the time at practice my coaches tell me to read the quarterback's eyes and I did just that,” Glinton said. “And the ball just came to me.”
Glinton picked off another pass on the next Kingsburg drive but BCHS threw an interception one play later.
Behind secondary play from Glinton and company, and pass rush from Yurosek and others, BCHS kept Kingsburg off the board in the second half. The Vikings failed on fourth down from the BCHS 11 at the end of the third quarter and threw another interception at the goal line in the fourth.
The Kingsburg offense sustained its drives based on 115 rushing yards from Jett Jackson and repeated penalties from BCHS. Kingsburg running back Bo Jackson added 56 yards.
“It’s football. It’s 15-, 16-, 17-year-old kids out here,” Carr said of the penalties. “High emotions, high testosterone, running around trying to play inside rules so it’s tough. But super proud of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.