Bakersfield High boys basketball coach Greg Burt felt that the freshman class that arrived on campus two years ago could be a special group for the Drillers.
That group of seven that is now on the varsity team combined for 49 points as BHS withstood a 35-point performance from Isaiah Hill in an 82-68 home win over Liberty on Thursday.
“They like each other and they play hard for each other,” Burt said. “We’ve got 10 guys, seven of them are juniors. They came in as freshmen and we knew we had something special with them and they stuck together and have worked really hard.”
David Whatley, one of those juniors, led BHS with 20 points and commanded the paint with numerous offensive rebounds in the first half. He scored eight points in the third quarter alone.
The Drillers (13-6, 5-0) led 40-35 at the half, but Hill scored eight points in the third quarter including a layup that put Liberty up 50-49. It was the first lead for the Patriots since midway through the first quarter.
Then Kosta Bikakis got hot in the fourth for BHS.
The junior scored 13 of his 18 points in the final stanza, including 10 during a 16-2 run that gave the Drillers the lead for good.
“He just battled and when we needed a basket, he got it for us,” Burt said about Bikakis’ fourth quarter performance. “He got fouled (on a made field goal). That was a big one for us. He’s just a strong, physical kid. It’s happened that way for us all year with someone stepping up.”
Four BHS players scored in double figures, including 12 for Josh Geary and 16 from Jimmy Henry.
The two guards were part of a collective group that was set to slow down Hill, one of the top scorers in the Central Section who's signed to play collegiately next year at the University of Tulsa.
“In basketball, it’s a team sport and you have to trust your teammates,” Geary said. “It looked like tonight Isaiah was not trusting his teammates. He was trying to do it by himself but it didn’t work out for him.”
BHS is now undefeated midway through Southwest Yosemite League play, a game up on Liberty (11-9, 3-1). Hill was the lone Patriot to score in double figures, with Dakota Ochoa scoring all eight of his points in the first half and Hector Gonzalez scoring his seven in the third to contribute to Liberty's rally.
Hill scored at least eight points in each quarter and did it from long range, mid-range and on layups in and out of traffic. But BHS continued to disrupt the Liberty offense, leading to turnovers and breakaway layups for the Drillers.
“It was a group effort,” Burt said of the Drillers defensive assignments on Hill. “Kosta had him. Jimmy had him. Josh had him. He’s such a skilled offensive player. He makes tough shots look easy. We just had to work and do the best we could for 32 minutes.”
That team effort has been the catalyst for the Drillers to stay undefeated in league play.
“This is a big accomplishment for us,” Geary said. “Before this game we wanted to come out and show them who’s house this was. We are 5-0.”
