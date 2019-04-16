Isaac Rios has been the designated hitter for Liberty most of the season.
But when slugging sophomore first baseman Kaleb Dickey was injured during a play in the field on Monday, Rios took over at first for the Patriots.
With a nickname of Ice and the "Little Einsteins" theme song as his walk-up song, it’s no wonder that the change to the field didn’t faze the cool and calm senior.
Rios had two hits, three RBIs and reached base safely in all four plate appearances as Liberty beat Highland 6-2 in the final game of the third annual South Valley Classic at Liberty on Tuesday.
“I am just trying to have some fun,” Rios said. “I wasn’t just focused on hitting. I had other things to focus on and it cleared me up a little bit.”
Dickey, who is tied for second in the state with nine home runs, is expected back next week for the two-game series against Garces.
Rios’ two-run single got Liberty on the board in the bottom of the first after Andrew Yoder and Jacob Tobias reached base with two outs.
Rios also had an RBI double in the third.
The win gives Liberty 20 wins for the third consecutive season and snaps a 20-game win streak for Highland (21-2). Both losses for the Scots have come to Liberty in tournament play.
“They can play with anybody,” Liberty coach Tony Mills said of Highland. “They can beat anybody we’ve played … Those guys are as good as anyone. They are a tough out.”
Nick Oscarson pitched a complete game for Liberty, giving up seven hits and allowing just one earned run. It came off an RBI single by A.J. Cleveland in the fourth inning that scored Manuel Chavez, who hit safely in all three at-bats.
“I am pretty confident,” Oscarson said. “If we can play with confidence and grind it out, we can finish out the season strong.”
Highland cut the lead to 2-1 in the top of the second as Chavez singled and then scored on a fielding error.
But the Patriots were able to close out innings thanks to solid defense, including a double play in the fourth inning started by Yoder at third base and turned quickly by second baseman Brady Amble.
“I can rely on my defense,” Oscarson said. “They turn double plays. They dive out for balls and go 100 percent.”
Liberty scored three runs in the third inning as freshman Cutter Coffey hit a towering two-run home run that sailed over the fence in left-center. The Patriots added an insurance run in the fourth off a sacrifice fly by Tobias that scored Amble.
“I told our group to be happy today and enjoy this,” Mills said. “But the bottom line is we have to get better everyday and have fun and win the day … We can’t get ahead of ourselves. We have not won one thing, yet. These guys are going in the right direction.”
Liberty, at 8-3 in league play, has a two-game lead on Frontier, Centennial and Stockdale in the Southwest Yosemite League standings with four games left in the regular season.
Highland is undefeated in Southeast Yosemite League play and has already secured a fifth consecutive league title. The Scots are a favorite for the top seed in the Central Section Division III playoffs that begin May 8.
